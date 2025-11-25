Freymiller Inc.: Freymiller Joins American Truckers United in Washington to Address Impact of Illegal CDL Holders on the U.S. Trucking Industry

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / David and Mindy Freymiller, representing Freymiller, Inc., joined American Truckers United (ATU) in Washington, D.C. this week to speak out about growing concerns over illegal or improperly obtained Commercial Driver's Licenses (CDLs) and their impact on the integrity and safety of the American trucking industry.

The Freymillers traveled to the nation's capital alongside industry leaders and advocacy groups to call for stronger federal and state oversight of the CDL certification process. They emphasized that unqualified or fraudulently licensed drivers present serious safety risks on U.S. highways and undermine the livelihoods of professional drivers who earn their credentials through legitimate training and experience.

"We came to Washington to stand up for American drivers," said David Freymiller, President of Freymiller, Inc. "Truckers deserve a fair, safe industry - one where every CDL is earned legally and held by someone qualified to do the job."

Recent months have seen increased alarm from federal transportation officials about evidence of fraudulent CDL activity. Investigations by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) and Department of Transportation (DOT) have uncovered instances where applicants obtained CDLs without meeting essential safety or training standards. These findings have prompted renewed calls for reform, including stricter verification of applicant identities and closer monitoring of CDL training providers.

Industry advocates warn the issue extends beyond administrative errors. Allowing unqualified drivers on the road increases the potential for preventable accidents and places law-abiding drivers at a disadvantage. Some carriers and trade groups argue that fraudulent or "non-domiciled" CDL programs - where licenses are issued to drivers who do not legally reside in the state - create unfair labor dynamics and contribute to declining safety standards nationwide.

Freymiller, Inc. is joining the growing coalition urging policymakers to treat this issue as a matter of national safety and economic fairness. The company reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the highest standards for driver training, vetting, and certification, and supporting enforcement practices that protect legitimate professional drivers.

"We want every driver to know - we're in this fight with you," said Mindy Freymiller. "Our family and our company are dedicated to protecting the integrity of trucking and the safety of our highways."

The trucking industry moves more than 70 percent of all domestic freight. With such a critical role in the national economy, Freymiller and American Truckers United believe preserving CDL integrity is essential for safety and vital to the long-term health of the profession. Their advocacy in Washington marks another step toward ensuring that every truck on the road is operated by a properly licensed, qualified professional committed to keeping America's highways safe.

About Freymiller

Freymiller, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, is a family-owned trucking company with decades of long-haul experience across North America. Known for its commitment to safety, integrity, and driver excellence, Freymiller continues to lead efforts to strengthen professional standards across the trucking industry.

