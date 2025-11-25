

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Continuing this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department on Tuesday revealed this month's auction of $70 billion worth of five-year notes also attracted slightly above average demand.



The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 3.562 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.41.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $70 billion worth of five-year notes, drawing a high yield of 3.625 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.38.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.37.



On Monday, the Treasury revealed this month's sale of $69 billion worth of two-year notes also attracted modestly above average demand.



The Treasury is due to finish off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Wednesday by revealing the results of this month's sale of $44 billion worth of seven-year notes.



