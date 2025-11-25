DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Mitochondrial Myopathies Market to Register Stunning Growth at a CAGR of 26.5% During the Forecast Period (2025-2034) Driven by Recent Approvals and Pipeline Advancements and Rising Awareness | DelveInsight

The mitochondrial myopathies treatment market is expected to grow steadily, driven by the recent approval of FORZINITY and KYGEVVI, improved diagnosis, and rising awareness. Additionally, the expected launch of therapies such as Sonlicromanol (Khondrion; redox modulator), KL1333 (Pharming; NAD?/NADH modulation), Zagociguat (Tisento/Cyclerion; sGC stimulation), TTI-0102 (Thiogenesis; thiol-based mitochondrial support), and others will also propel the mitochondrial myopathies market growth.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Mitochondrial Myopathies Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, mitochondrial myopathies emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets [the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Mitochondrial Myopathies Market Summary

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for mitochondrial myopathies was found to be USD 433 million in the leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] in 2024.

The United States accounted for the largest mitochondrial myopathies treatment market size, approximately 60% of the total market size in the 7MM in 2024, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

of the total market size in the 7MM in 2024, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. The main mitochondrial diseases (including myopathies) include Chronic Progressive External Ophthalmoplegia (CPEO), Primary Coenzyme Q10 Deficiency, Mitochondrial Encephalomyopathy, Lactic Acidosis, and Stroke-like episodes (MELAS), Myoclonic Epilepsy with Ragged-Red Fibers (MERRF), Kearns-Sayre Syndrome (KSS), Thymidine Kinase 2 Deficiency (TK2d), Barth Syndrome, Pyruvate Dehydrogenase Complex Deficiency (PDCD), and Leigh Syndrome.

The total number of prevalent cases of mitochondrial myopathies in the 7MM ranges from ~63,000 in 2024.

in 2024. According to DelveInsight estimates, in 2024, among the mutation-specific prevalent cases of mitochondrial myopathies in the US, the highest number of cases was in the mDNA, while the lowest number of cases was seen in nDNA.

Until mid-September 2025 , mitochondrial myopathies lacked any disease-modifying options. The approval of FORZINITY (elamipretide) for Barth syndrome marked the first targeted therapy in this space. Shortly after, in November 2025 , the FDA cleared UCB's KYGEVVI , the first and only treatment for TK2 deficiency , further expanding the mitochondrial disease treatment landscape.

, mitochondrial myopathies lacked any disease-modifying options. The approval of for marked the first targeted therapy in this space. Shortly after, in , the FDA cleared UCB's , the first and only treatment for , further expanding the mitochondrial disease treatment landscape. Leading mitochondrial myopathies companies commercializing and developing emerging therapies, including Stealth BioTherapeutics, UCB, Khondrion, PTC Therapeutics, Pharming Technologies, Tisento Therapeutics, Cyclerion Therapeutics, Thiogenesis Therapeutics, Saol Therapeutics, and others, are developing new mitochondrial myopathies treatment drugs that can be available in the mitochondrial myopathies market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new mitochondrial myopathies treatment drugs that can be available in the mitochondrial myopathies market in the coming years. The promising mitochondrial myopathies therapies in clinical trials include Sonlicromanol (KH176), Vatiquinone (EPI-743), KL1333, Zagociguat, TTI-0102, SL-1009, and others.

Discover the new mitochondrial myopathies treatment @ Mitochondrial Myopathies Treatment Market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Mitochondrial Myopathies Market

Improved diagnostics and expanding genetic testing

Wider availability of next-generation sequencing, broader use of whole-exome/genome testing and improved clinical awareness are increasing diagnosis rates and enabling patient identification for trials and targeted treatments. The rare-disease genetic testing market growth is a major enabler.

Increasing investment, M&A, and industry interest

Growing recognition of mitochondria as therapeutic targets (across neurology, metabolic and cardiac indications) has driven funding rounds, start-ups focused on mitochondrial biology, and strategic partnerships, increasing the capital available to carry therapies through clinical trials and commercialization.

Expanding therapeutic mitochondrial myopathies pipeline

The current pipeline for mitochondrial diseases is scarce, which is featuring diverse mechanisms of action across oral small molecules like Sonlicromanol (Khondrion; redox modulator), KL1333 (Pharming; NAD+/NADH modulation), Zagociguat (Tisento/Cyclerion; sGC stimulation), TTI-0102 (Thiogenesis; thiol-based mitochondrial support), and others.

Additionally, other drugs in development include Vatiquinone (EPI-743) by PTC Therapeutics, OMT-28 by Omeicos Therapeutics, MNV-201 by Minovia Therapeutics, BPM31510 (IV) by BPGbio, PX578 by Pretzel Therapeutics, and others.

Mitochondrial Myopathies Market Analysis

For decades, mitochondrial myopathies were managed almost exclusively with empiric "mito-cocktails" and supportive interventions, offering only modest and inconsistent benefits. That paradigm shifted in September 2025, when the FDA approved elamipretide (FORZINITY, Stealth BioTherapeutics) for Barth syndrome - the first-ever mitochondria-targeted therapy to reach the market. While the indication is ultra-rare, this milestone represents a breakthrough for the broader mitochondrial disease field, validating mitochondria-directed mechanisms and establishing a regulatory precedent for other programs in the pipeline.

In a span of just one month, Stealth BioTherapeutics transformed a long history of regulatory setbacks into a landmark approval. On August 18, 2025, the company resubmitted its NDA for elamipretide in Barth syndrome after the FDA's May complete response letter (CR). That CR had not rejected efficacy but pressed Stealth to resolve manufacturing deficiencies and strengthen commitments around a post-marketing trial. Importantly, the FDA had signaled openness to accelerated approval based on an intermediate endpoint-knee extensor muscle strength, which improved by more than 45% in the open-label TAZPOWER trial and was significantly correlated with the six-minute walk test, a recognized functional outcome. By July, the agency had cleared the manufacturing facility, eliminating one of the last major regulatory obstacles.

Only three days after resubmission, on August 21, the FDA accepted the filing and set a Class 2 review, but with an unusually early action goal of September 26, 2025. The compressed timeline hinted at strong agency engagement and an acknowledgment of the urgent unmet need in this ultra-rare disease, where only ~150 U.S. patients live with a debilitating, life-limiting mitochondrial disorder.

Then, in a swift and decisive move, on September 19, 2025, the FDA granted accelerated approval to FORZINITY (elamipretide HCl), marking both the first approved therapy for Barth syndrome and the first mitochondria-targeted drug ever approved. The approval was limited to adults and children weighing at least 30 kg, reflecting the available safety data, but Stealth committed to working toward label expansion for younger, more vulnerable patients. The approval also triggered a Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher, adding strategic value beyond the immediate launch.

Analytically, this approval is significant on multiple fronts. For patients and families, it represents long-awaited validation of elamipretide's impact on muscle weakness and daily function. For regulators, it shows flexibility in leveraging intermediate endpoints in ultra-rare diseases under accelerated approval, provided post-marketing commitments are clear. For Stealth, the win elevates it from a struggling clinical-stage firm to a commercial-stage biotech, opening near-term revenue while creating optionality in broader indications such as primary mitochondrial myopathy and dry age-related macular degeneration. The journey also underscores the critical role of patient advocacy in pushing regulatory momentum; the Barth community's persistence helped keep FDA engaged through three NDA submissions.

In short, the approval of FORZINITY is not just a therapeutic milestone-it is a case study in how science, regulation, and advocacy can converge to deliver a first-in-class therapy in one of medicine's most challenging ultra-rare landscapes.

The approval of KYGEVVI marks another watershed moment for the mitochondrial disease landscape, arriving just weeks after the first mitochondria-targeted therapy, FORZINITY, entered the market. Unlike Barth syndrome, TK2 deficiency is a genetically defined mitochondrial DNA maintenance disorder characterized by progressive muscle weakness, respiratory failure, and high early-life mortality. Until now, management relied solely on supportive care, with no disease-modifying treatments capable of altering the trajectory of this devastating childhood-onset condition.

UCB's path to approval was shaped by more than a decade of natural history data and clinical experience with nucleoside supplementation, which demonstrated consistent improvements in survival and motor function when therapy is initiated early. The company's NDA, submitted in early 2025, leveraged evidence from compassionate-use cohorts, retrospective analyses, and prospective data demonstrating that combined doxecitine and doxribtimine restore nucleotide balance, support mtDNA replication, and stabilize neuromuscular decline.

On November 18, 2025, the FDA granted approval to KYGEVVI for adults and pediatric patients with TK2 deficiency who experienced symptom onset at or before 12 years of age. This is the first and only approved therapy for TK2d, formally validating deoxynucleoside replacement as a viable disease-modifying approach. The decision reflects FDA's increasing openness to flexible evidentiary standards in ultra-rare diseases-particularly where natural history is well-characterized and treatment effects are clinically meaningful, even without traditional randomized trials.

Commercially, it positions UCB as a new entrant in the rare mitochondrial disease space while offering families-many of whom have faced years of diagnostic odyssey-a therapy with clear functional and survival benefits.

Taken together, the approvals of FORZINITY and KYGEVVI within a single quarter represent a rapid maturation of a field long defined by scientific promise but regulatory volatility, signaling a new era for mitochondria-directed drug development.

In addition, with candidates like sonlicromanol (Khondrion), KL1333 (Pharming), and zagociguat (Tisento) advancing in clinical development, the field is positioned to follow a trajectory similar to other rare neuromuscular diseases (e.g., SMA, DMD), where the first approved therapy unlocked rapid expansion of the treatment landscape.

Mitochondrial Myopathies Competitive Landscape

Key mitochondrial myopathies drugs in clinical trials include Sonlicromanol (Khondrion), KL1333 (Pharming Group), Zagociguat (Tisento Therapeutics and Cyclerion Therapeutics), TTI-0102 (Thiogenesis Therapeutics), and others.

Sonlicromanol (previously KH176) is a first-in-class investigational therapy and one of the most advanced disease-modifying drug candidates for primary mitochondrial disease (PMD). It is being developed as an oral tablet taken twice daily. The therapy addresses core disease mechanisms through a validated triple mode of action: modulation of redox balance, reduction of oxidative stress, and anti-inflammatory effects. Clinical studies include a Phase I trial in healthy volunteers, three trials in patients with m.3243A>G PMD (KHENERGY, KHENERGYZE, KHENEREXT), and a pediatric trial (KHENERGYC) in children with PMD.

Discover more about the mitochondrial myopathies drugs market @ Mitochondrial Myopathies Drugs

Recent Developments in the Mitochondrial Myopathies Market

In November 2025 , UCB announced that KYGEVVI (doxecitine and doxribtimine) has been granted approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adults and pediatric patients living with thymidine kinase 2 deficiency (TK2d), with an age of symptom onset on or before 12 years. It is the first and only approved treatment for these patients living with TK2d.

, UCB announced that KYGEVVI (doxecitine and doxribtimine) has been granted approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adults and pediatric patients living with thymidine kinase 2 deficiency (TK2d), with an age of symptom onset on or before 12 years. It is the first and only approved treatment for these patients living with TK2d. In September 2025 , Stealth BioTherapeutics announced that the US FDA has granted accelerated approval to FORZINITY (elamipretide HCl) to improve muscle strength in adult and pediatric patients with Barth syndrome weighing at least 30 kilograms (kg) (approximately 66 pounds).

, announced that the US FDA has granted accelerated approval to FORZINITY (elamipretide HCl) to improve muscle strength in adult and pediatric patients with Barth syndrome weighing at least 30 kilograms (kg) (approximately 66 pounds). In June 2025, Thiogenesis Therapeutics announced that it has received IND clearance in the US for the treatment of LSS with TTI-0102 and approval to initiate a Phase IIa clinical trial for LSS in H2 2025.

announced that it has received IND clearance in the US for the treatment of LSS with TTI-0102 and approval to initiate a Phase IIa clinical trial for LSS in H2 2025. In June 2025, Tisento Therapeutics announced that the US FDA had granted Fast track designation to zagociguat for the treatment of MELAS.

announced that the US FDA had granted Fast track designation to zagociguat for the treatment of MELAS. In March 2025, UCB presented positive data at the MDA 2025 Conference from studies on its investigational pyrimidine nucleoside therapies, doxecitine and doxribtimine, in individuals with TK2d, showing that treatment significantly reduced mortality and improved survival in those whose symptoms began at age 12 or younger.

Mitochondrial Myopathies Overview

Mitochondrial myopathies are a group of progressive muscle disorders caused mainly by defects in oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS) within the mitochondria. This impairment reduces ATP generation, significantly impacting skeletal muscles due to their high energy requirements. Mitochondria possess their own genetic material, known as mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA). However, their function is also regulated by nuclear DNA (nDNA), which oversees mtDNA maintenance, mitochondrial protein synthesis, and the formation and activity of respiratory chain complexes and cofactors.

These disorders encompass a range of syndromes, including Mitochondrial Encephalomyopathy, Lactic Acidosis, and Stroke-like Episodes (MELAS), Myoclonus Epilepsy with Ragged Red Fibers (MERRF), Leigh syndrome, and Kearns-Sayre Syndrome (KSS), among others, each arising from specific genetic defects.

Mitochondrial Myopathies Epidemiology Segmentation

The mitochondrial myopathies epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current mitochondrial myopathies patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan]. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The mitochondrial myopathies treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-2034 in the leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan], segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Mitochondrial Diseases

Total Prevalent Cases of Mitochondrial Myopathies

Total Prevalent Cases of Specific Types of Mitochondrial Diseases (Including Myopathies)

Mutation-specific Prevalent Cases of Mitochondrial Myopathies

Age-specific Prevalent Cases of Mitochondrial Myopathies

Total Treated Cases of Mitochondrial Diseases (Including Myopathies)

Total Treated Cases of Mitochondrial Myopathies

Mitochondrial Myopathies Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020-2034 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Coverage 7MM [The United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Mitochondrial Myopathies Market CAGR (2024-2034) 23.8 % Mitochondrial Myopathies Market Size in 2024 USD 433 Million Key Mitochondrial Myopathies Companies UCB, Stealth BioTherapeutics, Khondrion, PTC Therapeutics, Pharming Technologies, Tisento Therapeutics, Cyclerion Therapeutics, Thiogenesis Therapeutics, Saol Therapeutics, Minovia Therapeutics, and others Key Mitochondrial Myopathies Therapies KYGEVVI (doxecitine and doxribtimine), FORZINITY (elamipretide), Sonlicromanol (KH176), Vatiquinone (EPI-743), KL1333, Zagociguat, TTI-0102, SL-1009, MNV-201, and others

Scope of the Mitochondrial Myopathies Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Mitochondrial Myopathies current marketed and emerging therapies

Mitochondrial Myopathies current marketed and emerging therapies Mitochondrial Myopathies Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Mitochondrial Myopathies Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Mitochondrial Myopathies Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Mitochondrial Myopathies Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand the mitochondrial myopathies market trends @ Mitochondrial Myopathies Market Size

