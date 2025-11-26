

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 2.7 percent on year in October, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday.



That was in line with expectations and down from 3.1 percent on September.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.6 percent - again matching forecasts and up from 0.1 percent in the previous month.



Excluding international transportation, producer prices rose an annual 2.8 percent and 0.6 percent on year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News