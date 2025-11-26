HONG KONG, Nov 26, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - - The 2025 DesignInspire will be held from 3 to 6 December. The opening day will feature an exclusive VIP preview, followed by free admission over the next three days for industry professionals and the public. The event will feature multiple photo-worthy installations and immersive zones, allowing visitors to experience design and art through a multi-sensory journey- Parisian design authority Maison&Objet returns once again under the identity Maison&Objet Int'rieurs Hong Kong 2025, expanding its exhibition area in 2025 and bringing an even richer showcase of international creativity- International design master Alan Chan and emerging artist Chilai Howard design two cross-cultural collaborative spaces, BOTTEGA HONG KONG and TINY STUDIO, presenting a fusion of Hong Kong design excellence with Italy's outstanding creative visionOrganised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), co-organised by the Hong Kong Design Centre and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), DesignInspire returns from 3 to 6 December 2025 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The opening day will feature an exclusive VIP preview, while the following three days will be open to industry professionals and the public free of charge.This year's DesignInspire runs under the theme 'Where Connections Spark Inspiration', bringing together diverse creative forces from around the world. Maison&Objet, the Strategic Partner of the exhibition, returns with even more grandeur, expanding its footprint at the event by nearly double. Meanwhile, renowned international designer Alan Chan and emerging artist Chilai Howard have each designed cross - cultural showcases in BOTTEGA HONG KONG and TINY STUDIO, presenting a creative dialogue between east and west. Held concurrently with DesignInspire, Business of Design Week (BODW) 2025 Summit, organised by the Hong Kong Design Centre, runs from 3 to 5 December at the HKCEC. This year's event welcomes Italy as its partner country, strengthening international collaboration and cultural exchange within the global design community.HKTDC Assistant Executive Director Anna Cheung said: 'DesignInspire has long been a flagship event in Hong Kong's cultural and creative calendar, driving the growth of our creative industries and strengthening the connection between local designers and the global design community. This year's edition brings together over 250 exhibitors from 13 countries and regions, alongside two iconic figures in the field ' internationally acclaimed designer Alan Chan and award-winning emerging artist Chilai Howard ' who each design thematic pavilions that capture a dialogue between Hong Kong's vibrant creative energy and Italy's refined design culture. The exhibition invites visitors to experience the synergy and inspiration born from an eastwest cultural exchange, reaffirming Hong Kong's unique role as a centre for international creative and artistic collaboration.'Through a series of exhibitions and networking activities, we aim to foster deeper collaboration between the creative, design and business sectors ' connecting in particular with potential buyers from the hospitality, real estate, luxury dining and cultural tourism industries ' and to unlock new business opportunities powered by design. At the same time, we hope to engage the public in appreciating creativity and design, and to raise broader recognition of the creative industry's contribution to our society's culture and economy.'Immerse in creativity from leading design brandInternationally renowned lifestyle event Maison&Objet returns alongside DesignInspire under a refreshed identity, Maison&Objet Int'rieurs Hong Kong 2025*, bringing together 16 internationally celebrated designers and curators and over 200 brands, artisans and artists to create a world-class platform for creative dialogue. Centred on the theme 'Crossroads', the 3 core sections deliver essential design elements: 'Design Factory' brings Inspiration, 'Design Showcase' leads visitors into a path of Discovery, while Encounters will happen inside 'Le Club' a business lounge dedicated for design players.Design Factory, an immersive pavilion will focus on sustainability, material innovation and cultural storytelling, offering visionary design solutions for the contemporary world and will feature four distinctive curatorial projects by forward-thinking creative teams, such as Belgian designer Lionel Jadot and Thai bamboo artist Korakot Aromdee. Another pavilion, Design Showcase, will extend Maison&Objet's creative footprint to seven design capitals and present diverse expressions of design excellence that address the evolving needs of multifunctional living, workspace and hospitality environments. Featured creators include renowned French designer and sculptor Hubert Le Gall; renowned Hong Kong architect and interior designer Steve Leung; and Paul Bonlarron, recipient of the Maison&Objet Design Showcase Award 2025, co-presented by France's Mobilier National and Maison&Objet.Design masters present selection blending Hong Kong and Italian stylesHong Kong's design vision also shines with originality and creativity. BOTTEGA HONG KONG, designed by international design master Alan Chan along with UNVEIL and Su Chang Design Research Office, draws inspiration from Italy's alimentari (boutique grocery stores) and Hong Kong's local 'si dor' corner shop culture. The pavilion's structure resembles an opened giant carton, blending raw elegance with futuristic minimalism. Its interior, drawing on the shop traditions of both Italy and Hong Kong, features 15 brands from the two places showcasing furniture, lifestyle goods and design collectibles. Participants include Hong Kong creative icon anothermountainman; Didi Ng, the first Hong Kong finalist of the LOEWE Foundation Craft Prize; Italian furniture design powerhouses Moroso and Minotti; and Venetian glass artist Lucia Massari, celebrated for her creations for Dolce & Gabbana Casa.A standout highlight is the collaboration between Francesco Maglia, Italy's century-old handmade umbrella brand, and Hong Kong heritage umbrella manufacturer Leung So Kee, creating a bespoke umbrella adorned with the skylines of Hong Kong and Italy ' a perfect representation of the craftsmanship dialogue between the two places. Separately, Alan Chan reimagines Giorgio Armani's 2010 gown with Hong Kong's old 'Chung Leung Ching Kee' feather duster, blending folk craftsmanship with Milanese couture. This fusion celebrates heritage, transcending borders to honour artisanal legacies.TINY STUDIO, curated by emerging artist Chilai Howard, brings together 12 design collectives from Hong Kong and Italy. Within 12 individual studios, artists present cross-disciplinary works blending design, art and technology, offering their personal interpretations of the two cultures. Inspired by Hong Kong's iconic street stalls from the 1980s and 1990s, the exhibition pays homage to the city's vibrant street culture. Its kinetic roof moves gently like waves, creating a fluid visual rhythm. Visitors can explore interactive experiences encompassing digital art, music creation, sculpture, fragrance design, tattoo illustration and live weaving demonstrations, immersing themselves in the creative synergy between Italy and Hong Kong. Highlights include a collaborative sculpture by Hong Kong artist Danny Lee Chin-fai and Italian sculptor Francesca Bernardini; an audiovisual piece co-created by acclaimed music producer Edward Chan and Kelly Cheuk and Kwokin from the music video and visual production studio (Re); and a showcase of selected works by illustrator Pen So.Global design brands showcase at the exhibitionDesignInspire continues to serve as a catalyst for international business and cooperation. The event welcomes global pavilions from countries and regions including the Chinese Mainland, Czechia, Macao and Taiwan, offering audiences a kaleidoscope of design perspectives and cultural dialogue. The Czech Pavilion will celebrate the world-famous Bohemian glass tradition, showcasing exquisite artistry and creativity. The SHOP Zone will gather curated design and art pieces available for collection and purchase, while Hong Kong fragrance brand Floriography joins as DesignInspire's first official 'Scent Partner', bringing a sensory layer of Hong Kong's olfactory aesthetics to the fair.Several leading Hong Kong design institutions will also participate at DesignInspire. The Hong Kong Design Institute (HKDI) will present student works and its Motifx project featuring home d'cor combining elements of traditional Chinese motifs and contemporary aesthetics. The Hong Kong Design Centre will showcase over 200 DFA Design for Asia Award-winning pieces, demonstrating the city's design excellence. Local exhibitors will also unveil new designs, including GERI, an intelligent textile technology company, which will collaborate with graphic design master Kan Tai-keung to launch a new series of smart handbags, debuting at the fair as a seamless fusion of innovation and craftsmanship.During the exhibition, the InnoTalks series will feature 14 sessions of inspiring dialogue, bringing together internationally renowned designers and industry experts to explore forward-looking topics such as creative collectibles, IP development, AI applications and inclusive design. The programme will offer participants valuable practical insights and industry perspectives, while providing opportunities to expand professional networks and stay ahead of the latest trends and collaboration opportunities in the creative sector.To further inspire public interest in design and art, DesignInspire will offer a programme of creative workshops covering multi-sensory creation, art-tech integration, sustainable design and craftsmanship, allowing participants to experience the beauty of creative exploration at first hand.In addition, three other key events ' the Business of IP Asia Forum, Entrepreneur Day and Start-up Express: International Edition 2025 ' will be held concurrently at the HKCEC on 4 and 5 December, providing broader business networking and matching opportunities. Participants can also engage in one-on-one business matching sessions connecting design service companies with innovative enterprises from across the region to explore new partnerships.Photo download: https://bit.ly/3XMv1e3Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, co-organised by the Hong Kong Design Centre, and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, DesignInspire will be held from 3 to 6 December 2025DesignInspire once again partners with Maison&Objet, France's prestigious design event, which this year returns under its all-new brand identity Maison&Objet Int'rieurs Hong Kong 2025, with nearly double its previous exhibition areaInternational design master Alan Chan (left) and emerging artist Chilai Howard (right) have curated BOTTEGA HONG KONG and TINY STUDIO, deftly infusing Italian design sensibilities while exhibiting Hong Kong's creative excellence and Italy's exceptional artistry(From left) Creations from anothermountainman, Moroso and Minotti(From left) Creations from Riccardo Cenedella, Lucia Massari and Joy BCDesigned by Alan Chan, along with UNVEIL and Su Chang Design Research Office, BOTTEGA HONG KONG features a selection of furniture, lifestyle goods and design collectibles from Hong Kong and Italian brands and designers such as Hong Kong creative icon anothermountainman, Italian furniture design powerhouses Moroso and Minotti, as well as Riccardo Cenedella, Venetian glass artist Lucia Massari, and artist and goldsmith Joy BC(From left) Creations from Pen So, Afa Annfa and Andrea Ponti(From left) Edward Chan, and creations from James Lau and Angus TsuiCurated by Chilai Howard, TINY STUDIO features 12 design units including illustrator and comic artist Pen So, visual artist Afa Annfa, Hong Kong based Italian product and industrial designer Andrea Ponti, music producer Edward Chan, tattoo artist James Lau and fashion designer Angus Tsui, each showcasing works that merge design, art and technology while offering their interpretations of both culturesGERI, a smart textile technology company, will collaborate with graphic design master Kan Tai-keung (centre) to present a new series of smart handbags debuting at the fairWorld-famous Bohemian glass craftsmanship from the Czech Pavilion (left), hand-drawn illustrations and letterpress specialist DittoDitto (centre), and sustainable fashion and lifestyle showroom MATCH SHOWROOM (right) will be joined by other exhibitors for a curated selection of design and art pieces available for collection and purchase at the SHOP ZoneOrganised by Hong Kong Design Institute, the second Motifx explores the vibrant world of Chinese characters. 