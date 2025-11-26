SumiSaujana Group Berhad: SumiSaujana Announces Solid 18.1% Revenue Growth in Revenue for Q3 FY2025

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2025 / SumiSaujana Group Berhad ("SumiSaujana" or the "Company") and its subsidiary ("Group"), an established manufacturer of oil and gas ("O&G") specialty chemicals,today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2025 ("Q3 FY2025"). The Group delivered revenue of RM43.6 million and Profit Before Tax ("PBT") of RM0.3 million, reflecting sustained operational performance within a challenging market backdrop.

Revenue for the quarter increased to RM43.6 million, up RM6.7 million or 18.1% from RM36.9 million in the preceding quarter ("Q2 FY2025"). Malaysia remained the largest contributor with RM22.3 million in sales, while Thailand and Indonesia contributed RM7.4 million and RM5.2 million respectively. The growth was primarily driven by partial deliveries under a secured contract, which added RM19.8 million in revenue for the quarter. Other contributions came from markets including the United States, Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and other international regions.

The Group recorded a gross profit of RM8.8 million, with a margin of 20.2% compared to 35.7% in Q2 FY2025. The margin compression was due to a less favourable product mix and the impact of a stronger Malaysian Ringgit on USD-denominated sales. PBT for the quarter was RM0.3 million versus RM2.1 million in the previous quarter, mainly reflecting these margin pressures.

For the cumulative nine-month period ended 30 September 2025, the Group posted revenue of RM118.3 million and PBT of RM5.7 million. After adjusting for RM2.3 million in net foreign exchange loss and RM1.4 million in one-off listing expenses, adjusted PBT stood at RM9.4 million, demonstrating healthy underlying profitability.

Encik Norazlam Bin Norbi, Executive Director/ Chief Executive Officer of SumiSaujana Group Berhad

Encik Norazlam Bin Norbi, Executive Director/ Chief Executive Officer of SumiSaujana, commented, "Q3 marked another period of steady operational progress. While currency movements and product mix affected near-term margins, our revenue trajectory remains strong, underpinned by core markets such as Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. We continue to strengthen our global footprint and diversify our product offerings, which will be key drivers of long-term earnings visibility. We actively manage our foreign currency exposure through close monitoring and forward contracts, which helps us reduce volatility risk, maintain stability and safeguard margins across key markets. Looking ahead, we remain optimistic as sustained demand across core markets and ongoing operational initiatives provide solid momentum for the fourth quarter and position the Group well for a stronger performance into the new financial year."

During the quarter, the Group achieved several strategic milestones. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sumisaujana TCM Chemicals Sdn. Bhd. ("SSTCM"), successfully produced its first batch of emulsifiers in the United States via a toll-manufacturing arrangement, marking a key milestone in strengthening its international and North American presence. The Group also secured its first order in Indonesia for the supply of drilling base oil and water-based oilfield chemicals which further strengthens its position in the region's upstream activities. Meanwhile, newly introduced products continued to receive approvals from key customers across Asia, supporting ongoing expansion into higher-specification downstream applications.

In line with the progress achieved during the third quarter, the Group notes continued momentum across its key markets and product segments. This operational footing, supported by ongoing customer approvals, cost optimisation measures and a steady pipeline of contracted deliveries, provides a solid basis for confidence as the Group enters the final quarter of the financial year. These developments also underpin a constructive outlook heading into FY2026, driven by sustained demand for specialty chemicals across the region.

Looking ahead, the Group remains cautiously optimistic despite global macroeconomic headwinds including tariff uncertainties, geopolitical risks in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, and mixed rig count trends in major markets. Drilling activity in Asia remains stable, and the Group expects selective growth opportunities supported by customer approvals, new product introductions, and deeper market penetration. Cost optimisation initiatives implemented during the year are also expected to improve operational efficiency and support margin recovery.

SumiSaujana continues to advance its IPO utilisation plan, with progress across key pillars including the acquisition of new facilities in Puncak Alam, the expansion of its R&D division, and investments in sustainability initiatives such as the installation of solar photovoltaic system. These initiatives directly support the Group's capacity expansion, technology upgrading, and long-term sustainability roadmap.

