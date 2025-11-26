

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 5-day high of 101.61 against the yen and a 2-day high of 1.7803 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 100.96 and 1.7886, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to a 1-week high of 0.6509 and nearly a 2-week high of 0.9161 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.6469 and 0.9120, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 102.00 against the yen, 1.75 against the euro, 0.66 against the greenback and 0.92 against the loonie.



