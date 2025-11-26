

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar rose to nearly a 4-month high of 88.89 against the yen and nearly a 3-week high of 2.0335 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 87.72 and 2.0584, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi advanced to more than 3-week highs of 0.5697 and 1.1408 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.5621 and 1.1509, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 89.00 against the yen, 1.99 against the euro, 0.57 against the greenback and 1.11 against the aussie.



