

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Canadian dollar rose to a 6-day high of 1.4071 against U.S. dollar, from Tuesday's closing value of 1.4097.



Against the yen and the euro, the loonie edged up to 110.99 and 1.6298 from yesterday's closing quotes of 110.70 and 1.6311, respectively.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.39 against the greenback, 113.00 against the yen and 1.61 against the euro.



