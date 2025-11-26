

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The U.S. dollar fell to 1-week lows of 1.1596 against the euro and 155.65 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1571 and 156.06, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc, the greenback dropped to a 5-day low of 0.8043 from Tuesday's closing value of 0.8075.



The greenback edged down to 1.3198 against the pound, from yesterday's closing value of 1.3167.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.16 against the euro, 152.00 against the yen, 0.79 against the franc and 1.33 against the pound.



