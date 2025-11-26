DJ Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - Hedged GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - Hedged GBP (C) (JPXX LN) Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - Hedged GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 26-Nov-2025 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - Hedged GBP (C) DEALING DATE: 25-Nov-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 228.1206 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 53408 CODE: JPXX LN ISIN: LU1646359619 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1646359619 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPXX LN LEI Code: 2138007H5QEZTOGC4B22 Sequence No.: 409489 EQS News ID: 2236148 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 26, 2025 03:16 ET (08:16 GMT)