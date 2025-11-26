

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil was little changed on Wednesday after closing at the lowest in a month on Tuesday amid signs a Ukrainian peace deal is getting closer.



Traders were also reacting to industry data indicating a decline in U.S. inventories. Benchmark Brent crude futures edged up by 0.13 percent to $61.88 a barrel while WTI crude futures were down 0.1 percent at $58.04.



Analysts said an end to the war in Ukraine could pave the way for easing of Russian crude supply restrictions, potentially adding more supply at a time when global inventories remain elevated.



Media reports suggest that an initial U.S. plan which was more tilted towards Russia and forced Ukraine to make a lot of concessions has been replaced by one taking in more of Ukraine's interests.



CBS News reported that a common understanding on a peace deal brokered by the Trump administration to stop Russia's nearly four-year assault had been reached, with details still to be worked out.



It was said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could travel to the U.S. before the end of November to finalize an agreement.



Meanwhile, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that crude oil inventories in the United States declined by 1.86 million barrels for the week ending November 21.



However, gasoline inventories increased by 539,000 barrels, and distillate inventories, including diesel and heating oil, rose by 753,000 barrels.



Official data from the Energy Information Administration is scheduled for release later in the day.



