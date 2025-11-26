

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold hit a two-week high on Wednesday as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields eased on rate cut expectations.



Spot gold climbed 0.8 percent to $4,163.43 an ounce while U.S. gold futures were up 0.7 percent at $4,196.05.



The dollar stayed weak and the yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year slipped to below 4 percent for the first time in almost a month as new data helped reinforce bets that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in December.



Retail sales increased less than expected in September, while wholesale inflation picked up from a month earlier on higher energy and food costs, data showed on Tuesday.



Consumer confidence lost momentum in November, reaching its lowest level in seven months because of anxiety about jobs and the economy.



ADP reported rising weekly layoffs, with losses amounting to 13500 in each of the past four weeks.



Later in the day, reports on durable goods orders and weekly jobless claims along with FOMC members' speeches may influence market bets on a December rate cut.



The release of the Federal Reserve Beige Book may also shed further light on the state of economic activity and employment.



Meanwhile, White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett emerged as the front-runner to serve as the next Fed chair. He is in tune with President Trump's view on interest rates.



