

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The BoK is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 2.50 percent.



Australia will release Q3 data for private new capital expenditure, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.6 percent on quarter after rising 0.2 percent in the second quarter.



China will see October numbers for industrial profits; in September, profits were up 3.2 percent on year.



