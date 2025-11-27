

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar dropped against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.



The greenback fell to an 8-day low of 1.1600 against the euro, 4-week low of 1.3244 against the pound and a 5-day low of 0.8038 against the franc.



The greenback dropped to a 9-day low of 0.6521 against the aussie, 1-week low of 1.4034 against the loonie and near a 3-week low of 0.5701 against the kiwi.



The currency is seen finding support around 1.18 against the euro, 1.33 against the pound, 0.78 against the franc, 0.68 against the aussie, 1.36 against the loonie and 0.59 against the kiwi.



