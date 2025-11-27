Anzeige
PR Newswire
27.11.2025
Himel Drives Global Growth with ALTIVO Launches, Advancing Its Powering Infinity Vision

HONG KONG, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Himel, globally acclaimed manufacturer and supplier of electrical products, is strengthening its presence in the premium home-electrics segment with the global rollout of its ALTIVO wiring device series. Since 2024, ALTIVO has successfully launched across Bahrain, UAE, Kenya, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Indonesia, and Malaysia, earning strong market taction for its blend of modern aesthetics, long-term durability, and reliable electrical performance, which reinforced Himel's position as a trusted brand for both residential and commercial environments.

Himel launches ALTIVO across global markets

ALTIVO's growing momentum reflects a global shift toward wiring devices that deliver modern aesthetics, reliable safety, and enhanced everyday usability. Engineered with fully flat, ultra-slim plates, five contemporary color options, and more than 80 functional modules, the series is designed to integrate seamlessly into modern homes, hospitality spaces, and commercial developments. The result is a wiring range that marries design precision with robust electrical integrity - an offering increasingly sought after in fast-growing markets.

"The rapid adoption of ALTIVO across diverse regions underscores a universal shift in how consumers and developers think about electrical design," said Wenjie Qi, International Business General Manager at Himel. "People are no longer choosing between aesthetics and safety - they expect both. ALTIVO demonstrates our commitment to delivering high-quality, well-designed, and accessible solutions for modern living."

ALTIVO's stylish, safety-focused wiring devices for modern living spaces

Himel's expanding global footprint is underpinned by its long-standing mission to make reliable, well-designed electrical solutions accessible to a wider audience. Founded in Spain in 1958 - Himel carries a heritage aesthetics that continues to shape its approach to modern home electrics. This foundation reinforces Himel's Powering Infinity philosophy of enabling people, businesses, and communities to unlock their potential with safe, sustainable, and future-ready electrical systems.

"From the dynamic construction corridors of Southeast Asia to the transformative projects across the Gulf and East Africa, the ALTIVO series is more than a product line - it reflects our commitment to elevating everyday spaces into dream and smart homes with reliable, design-forward electrical solutions." said Koon San Ang, Vice President of International Sales at Himel.

Looking ahead, Himel aims to advance its commitment of empowering modern "dream home" environments worldwide. This forward path reflects Himel's Powering Infinity initiative, reinforcing a commitment to continuous innovation and enduring value for every space it touches.

For more information about Himel and the ALTIVO series, visit: https://www.himel.com/gb

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2833445/Himel_launches_ALTIVO_global_markets.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2833446/ALTIVO_s_stylish_safety_focused_wiring_devices_modern_living_spaces.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/himel-drives-global-growth-with-altivo-launches-advancing-its-powering-infinity-vision-302627365.html

