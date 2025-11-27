Aquis Stock Exchange

ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQUIS GROWTH MARKET APPLICANT NAME: Delta Gold Technologies plc APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: Eccleston Yards, 25 Eccleston Place, London SW1W 9NF DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): Michael Jones - Chief Executive Officer James Tosh - Non-Executive Director Appointed on Admission: Mark Burnett - Non-Executive Chairman Adam Monaco - Independent Non-Executive Director Patrick Severide - Independent Non-Executive Director APPLICANT SECTOR: Technology DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: Delta Gold Technologies ("Delta") is developing, with an option for an exclusive license, intellectual property ("IP") targeted towards the quantum computing ("QC") space that can be licenced globally. This technology will be centered around the usage of nano-scale gold and other materials. Utilising the unique physical properties of certain materials which are believed to have direct and significant applications within the rapidly growing QC space. This IP will be developed with a top global nanotechnology and QC team at the University of Toronto located in Ontario, Canada, with the intention to further develop the IP, file provisional patents and subsequently license the technology on a global basis. University of Toronto will supply facilities and researchers to Delta and the Company plans to develop commercial licenses. NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: Orana Corporate LLP NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: 59,008,654 Ordinary Shares of 0.2p each SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury): 50.20% SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: R Michael Jones 28.91% 16.29% Jonathan Swann 12.03% 15.25% Oliver Friesen 11.21% 6.32% James Tosh 11.21% 6.32% Mark Burnett 9.99% 5.63%

TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC: n/a THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE: 1 December 2025 WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION: https://deltagoldtech.com/ UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON: 21 November 2025





