

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's foreign trade surplus increased in October from a year ago, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.



The trade surplus rose to SEK 1.5 billion in October from SEK 0.8 billion in the corresponding month last year. In September, the trade balance showed a shortfall of SEK 4.9 billion.



On an annual basis, both exports and imports declined by 2.0 percent in October.



The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 25.6 billion in October, while the trade balance with the EU revealed a deficit of SEK 24.1 billion.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus remained stable at SEK 4.7 billion.



