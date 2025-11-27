

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar rose to nearly a 1-year high of 89.49 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 89.17.



Against the U.S. dollar, the euro and the Australian dollar, the kiwi advanced to near 4-week highs of 0.5732, 2.0245 and 1.1399 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.5699, 2.0349 and 1.1438, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 90.00 against the yen, 0.58 against the greenback, 1.99 against the euro and 1.12 against the aussie.



