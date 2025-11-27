

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Canadian dollar rose to an 8-day high of 1.4029 against the U.S. dollar and a 2-day high of 1.6258 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4044 and 1.6284, respectively.



Against the yen, the loonie edged up to 111.36 from Wednesday's closing value of 111.43.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.39 against the greenback, 1.61 against the euro and 113.00 against the yen.



