

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The U.S. dollar fell to nearly a 2-week low of 1.1614 against the euro, nearly a 1-month low of 1.3268 against the pound and an 8-day low of 0.8026 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1595, 1.3242 and 0.8043, respectively.



Against the yen, the greenback, the greenback edged down to 155.72 from Wednesday's closing value of 156.48.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.17 against the euro, 1.34 against the pound, 0.79 against the franc and 153.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News