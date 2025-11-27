Lipum AB: Lipum AB - interim report Q3 for the period July-September 2025

Lipum AB (publ) has published the interim report Q3 for the period July-September 2025. Below is a summary, a complete report (only in Swedish) is available on the company's website.

Financial summary July - September 2025

Other operating income: 457 KSEK (109)

Result after financial items: -14 027 KSEK (-1 680)

Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30: 5 627 KSEK (12 873)

Significant events during the period

Lipum announces outcome of warrant program for employees, key consultants, and board members - 89% subscribed.

Lipum appoints Tobias Helgesson as new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Lipum secures bridge loan to cover the company's operating expenses during 2025.

Significant events after the period

New topline data supporting BSSL's role in rheumatoid arthritis.

Flerie and Lipum have agreed on a merger plan.

CEO Ola Sandborgh comments - The cornerstones are falling into place

In previous reports, I have described how 2025 is characterized by planning and preparation. The successful results from our Phase 1 study, presented in April, have given us the confidence and momentum needed to take the next major step in the development of SOL-116. We are now ready to move forward to Phase 2, where we will evaluate the treatment effect in patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

To make this possible, a critical cornerstone must be secured: financing for the entire 2026-27 period needs to be in place. It is no secret that the macroeconomic environment remains challenging, particularly for publicly listed companies in early clinical development. Against this backdrop, the solution now presented is both significant and well-considered: our principal shareholder, Flerie, has extended an offer to acquire all shares in Lipum and execute a merger.

The purpose of the merger is to establish long-term and stable conditions to secure the financing of Lipum's continued development. Through Flerie, we gain not only a financially strong and committed main shareholder but also access to a broader network of investors and resources that are more difficult to reach as a publicly listed company. Both I and Ted Fjällman, CEO of Flerie, agree that this is the right step to ensure a successful development journey for SOL-116.

Ola Sandborgh, CEO

Ola Sandborgh comments on the report in a live webcast on November 27 at 09:00 (in Swedish only).

The complete report (only in Swedish) is available at www.lipum.se

Contacts

Ola Sandborgh, CEO

ola.sandborgh@lipum.se

+46 72 218 80 21

Web: www.lipum.se

About Us

Lipum AB (publ) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specialized in discovery and development of a novel treatment for chronic inflammatory diseases. The lead candidate SOL-116 is a humanized antibody designed to provide efficacious therapy by blocking a previously overlooked target molecule of the immune system (BSSL). SOL-116 is in clinical phase with a successfully completed Phase 1 study. Together with strong preclinical data, we have a solid foundation for continued development in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. Lipum also explores other inflammatory diseases with a high unmet medical need. The company is based in Umeå, an excellent life science cluster in Sweden. Lipum's unique approach has attracted international attention, including a major European Commission Horizon 2020 grant. The company's share (LIPUM) is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission.