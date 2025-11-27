

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices rose mildly as sentiment was swayed by the likelihood of a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine and renewed concerns about the oversupply situation.



Sentiment in crude oil markets remained tethered to diplomatic efforts and the expectations surrounding a peace deal related to the war in Ukraine. The prospect of peace has impacted the geopolitical premium in crude oil prices.



Oversupply concerns were reignited following official data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration that revealed a jump in crude oil stocks. Data released on Wednesday showed crude oil inventories rising by 2.77 million barrels during the week ended November 21. The unexpected rebound compared with a drop of 3.43 million barrels in the previous week, and market expectations of a decrease of 0.5 million barrels.



Industry-level data related to the same period released on Tuesday by the American Petroleum Institute had shown crude oil inventories decreasing by 1.9 million barrels versus a 4.4-million-barrel build in the previous week.



Brent Oil Futures for February settlement is currently trading at $62.58, having gained 0.06 percent from the previous close of $62.54. The day's trading ranged between $62.64 and $62.15 whereas the 52-week trading range was between $58.4 and $82.63.



Brent has slipped 0.38 percent over the past week, lifting monthly losses to 2.86 percent. Year-to-date losses are a little more than 16 percent. Brent oil is currently down more than 24 percent from the levels three years ago.



West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil Futures for January settlement gained 0.17 percent from the previous close of $58.65 to trade at $58.75. Prices ranged between a high of $58.78 and a low of $58.29 in the day's trading. Trading has ranged between $55.12 and $80.59 over the past 52 weeks.



With weekly losses almost 0.7 percent, losses over the past month have increased to 2.4 percent. Year-to-date losses are close to 17.6 percent. Prices are currently more than 24 percent below the levels three years ago.



