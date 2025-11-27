

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices declined on Thursday despite firm expectations of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in December. Expectations of a dovish successor to Fed Chair Jerome Powell also swayed sentiment.



Data revealed by the CME FedWatch tool that tracks the expectations of interest rate traders shows the likelihood of a quarter percentage rate cut by the Federal Reserve on December 10 at 85.1 percent. The same was 83.4 percent a day ago and 39.1 percent a week ago.



Gold Futures for December settlement shed 0.27 percent overnight to trade at $4,190.90, versus the previous close of $4,202.30. The day's trading range has been between $4,174.7 and $4,200.7 as compared with the 52-week trading that ranged between $2,585.9 and $4,398.00.



With today's addition, weekly gains stand at 2.3 percent and monthly gains add up to 5.6 percent. Amidst year-to-date gains of more than 58 percent, the price surge over the 3-year horizon is now more than 140 percent.



Spot Gold slipped 0.14 percent overnight to trade at $4,158.00 per troy ounce. The day's trading range has been between $4,142.67 and $4,169. Spot Gold had ranged between $2,583.49 and $4,381.60 over the past 52 weeks.



At current prices, Gold Futures has gained close to 60 percent and Spot Gold has gained close to 58 percent over the past year.



The price movement in the yellow metal comes amidst a strengthening in the Dollar Index. The six-currency index which measures the U.S. dollar's strength against a basket of currencies is currently at 99.65 versus 99.6 at the previous close.



