Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2025) - Pacific Arc Resources Ltd. (NEX: PAV.H) ("Pacific Arc" or the "Company") announces that the failure to file cease trade order ('FFCTO") issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the 'BCSC") has been revoked as of October 7, 2025.

The initial FFTCTO was issued as a result of the Company's delay in filing its annual financial statements and accompanying management discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025 (the 'Annual Filings") by May 31, 2025, in accordance with Canadian securities laws. The Company received a second FFCTO as a result of the delay in filing of interim financial statements for the period ended July 31, 2025.

Pacific Arc also wishes to announce that the Company will complete the reinstatement review for the reinstatement of trading from the TSX Venture exchange of the Company's common shares on the NEX board under the symbol PAV.H.

As part of the reinstatement the Company also wishes to announce the following:

1. Notice of AGM, the company is not in compliance with Exchange Policy 3.2, section 4.1 with respect to its AGM and has been placed on a 90-day Notice to hold the next AGM due to non-compliance with Exchange Policy 3.2, section 4.1. The Company has agreed that it will hold an AGM in compliance with Exchange Policy as soon as possible and will issue a news release upon reinstatement of trading it is anticipated the AGM will be held on or January 15, 2026

2. Appointment of new CFO, the Company announced the resignation of Mr. Alex McAulay in his role of CFO in a news release dated May 13, 2025. Mr Stephen Brohman has accepted the role of CFO effective July 22, 2025.

Board and Officers, with the resignation of Mr Raphael Danon as Chairman of the board as announced by the company May 12, 2025, the board of the Company has 3 members, of which 2 are independent. The current officers and directors of the Company are as follows

John MacPhail: Chairman and director

Brock Daem: Director (Independent)

Mark Klein: Director (Independent)

The officers of the Company are:

John MacPhail: President and CEO

Stephen Brohman: CFO

Catherine Cox: Corporate Secretary

The Audit Committee is comprised of

Brock Daem, Mark Klein, John MacPhail

3. Arms Length Loans, the Company received unsecured loans in the amount of $10,000.00 (December 19, 2024) $25,000.00 (May 28th, 2024) and $7,000.00 (May 28th, 2024) each from Arms-Length parties to the Company. The $25,000.00 loan carries a 12% interest rate while the remaining loans are non interest bearing.

4.Appointment of Corporate Secretary, Catherine Cox was appointed Corporate Secretary August 1, 2025.

5.Termination of Private Placement, the Company announced a Non-Brokered Private Placement on May 22, of 18,628,710 shares at a price of CAD $0.015 per share. The placement was not completed and the transaction has been terminated.

Pacific Arc has unsuccessfully pursued a number of transactions over the past several years. The Company remains committed to identifying an opportunity that will provide value and opportunity to the shareholders.

The Company will provide updates if and when necessary, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Pacific Arc Resources Inc.

Pacific Arc is a reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario incorporated under the BCBCA.

