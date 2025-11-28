Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
27.11.25 | 15:29
5,250 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,1005,60008:57
Dow Jones News
28.11.2025 08:33 Uhr
180 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

28-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 27 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      478.40p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      455.40p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      469.1606p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,418,107 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,628,343.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 27/11/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 469.1606

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
295               455.60     08:09:40          00030365176TRDU0      XLON 
 
896               455.60     08:09:40          00030365177TRDU0      XLON 
 
521               455.40     08:09:40          00030365178TRDU0      XLON 
 
378               458.20     08:28:48          00030365247TRDU0      XLON 
 
576               459.40     08:41:22          00030365267TRDU0      XLON 
 
306               459.40     08:42:17          00030365268TRDU0      XLON 
 
219               459.40     08:42:17          00030365269TRDU0      XLON 
 
517               459.40     08:42:17          00030365270TRDU0      XLON 
 
519               459.20     08:42:18          00030365271TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,006              461.20     09:12:25          00030365324TRDU0      XLON 
 
577               461.20     09:13:09          00030365325TRDU0      XLON 
 
479               460.00     09:19:34          00030365342TRDU0      XLON 
 
47                460.00     09:19:34          00030365343TRDU0      XLON 
 
179               461.60     09:29:20          00030365383TRDU0      XLON 
 
179               461.60     09:30:05          00030365384TRDU0      XLON 
 
535               461.60     09:32:20          00030365412TRDU0      XLON 
 
552               460.20     09:38:07          00030365431TRDU0      XLON 
 
90                461.40     09:45:36          00030365463TRDU0      XLON 
 
40                461.40     09:45:36          00030365464TRDU0      XLON 
 
435               461.40     09:45:36          00030365465TRDU0      XLON 
 
195               461.00     09:45:37          00030365466TRDU0      XLON 
 
977               461.00     09:45:37          00030365467TRDU0      XLON 
 
167               460.40     10:07:40          00030365574TRDU0      XLON 
 
324               460.40     10:07:40          00030365575TRDU0      XLON 
 
601               461.20     10:15:56          00030365586TRDU0      XLON 
 
606               461.40     10:22:18          00030365597TRDU0      XLON 
 
514               460.40     10:28:52          00030365611TRDU0      XLON 
 
539               460.40     10:28:52          00030365612TRDU0      XLON 
 
520               460.20     10:28:52          00030365613TRDU0      XLON 
 
435               460.80     10:38:31          00030365676TRDU0      XLON 
 
76                460.80     10:38:31          00030365677TRDU0      XLON 
 
563               464.40     10:59:46          00030365697TRDU0      XLON 
 
567               463.80     10:59:53          00030365698TRDU0      XLON 
 
572               463.40     10:59:53          00030365699TRDU0      XLON 
 
192               464.00     11:22:22          00030365713TRDU0      XLON 
 
417               464.00     11:22:42          00030365715TRDU0      XLON 
 
193               464.80     11:34:17          00030365722TRDU0      XLON 
 
96                464.80     11:34:17          00030365723TRDU0      XLON 
 
287               464.80     11:34:17          00030365724TRDU0      XLON 
 
517               464.00     11:42:20          00030365742TRDU0      XLON 
 
545               463.80     11:42:21          00030365750TRDU0      XLON 
 
256               466.00     11:55:28          00030365807TRDU0      XLON 
 
289               466.00     11:55:28          00030365808TRDU0      XLON 
 
216               466.00     12:07:03          00030365838TRDU0      XLON 
 
315               466.00     12:07:03          00030365839TRDU0      XLON 
 
560               468.20     12:16:05          00030365842TRDU0      XLON 
 
640               467.20     12:17:56          00030365862TRDU0      XLON 
 
437               466.80     12:17:56          00030365863TRDU0      XLON 
 
189               466.80     12:17:56          00030365864TRDU0      XLON 
 
611               467.80     12:40:51          00030365907TRDU0      XLON 
 
877               468.40     12:47:55          00030365972TRDU0      XLON 
 
480               468.40     12:47:55          00030365973TRDU0      XLON 
 
595               469.80     13:06:32          00030366056TRDU0      XLON 
 
372               469.40     13:17:36          00030366073TRDU0      XLON 
 
16                469.40     13:17:36          00030366074TRDU0      XLON 
 
242               469.80     13:22:39          00030366080TRDU0      XLON 
 
287               469.80     13:22:39          00030366081TRDU0      XLON 
 
549               470.00     13:28:39          00030366121TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,200              469.80     13:30:34          00030366214TRDU0      XLON 
 
138               469.80     13:30:34          00030366215TRDU0      XLON 
 
533               469.00     13:38:17          00030366236TRDU0      XLON 
 
504               468.20     13:55:34          00030366262TRDU0      XLON 
 
509               468.20     13:55:34          00030366263TRDU0      XLON 
 
567               469.40     14:04:19          00030366272TRDU0      XLON 
 
587               469.00     14:04:19          00030366273TRDU0      XLON 
 
519               468.80     14:16:29          00030366331TRDU0      XLON 
 
571               468.80     14:20:34          00030366352TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,317              470.00     14:31:15          00030366445TRDU0      XLON 
 
179               470.00     14:31:15          00030366446TRDU0      XLON

5                470.00     14:31:15          00030366447TRDU0      XLON 
 
524               470.00     14:31:15          00030366448TRDU0      XLON 
 
882               474.20     15:39:49          00030367196TRDU0      XLON 
 
503               474.00     15:39:49          00030367197TRDU0      XLON 
 
949               477.00     15:49:16          00030367342TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,260              477.00     15:49:16          00030367343TRDU0      XLON 
 
890               476.60     15:55:32          00030367431TRDU0      XLON 
 
868               476.20     15:56:34          00030367434TRDU0      XLON 
 
853               476.40     15:58:23          00030367463TRDU0      XLON 
 
707               477.00     16:01:19          00030367518TRDU0      XLON 
 
932               477.20     16:01:19          00030367519TRDU0      XLON 
 
591               477.20     16:11:03          00030367647TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,045              477.20     16:11:03          00030367648TRDU0      XLON 
 
382               477.20     16:11:03          00030367649TRDU0      XLON 
 
296               477.20     16:11:03          00030367650TRDU0      XLON 
 
396               477.20     16:11:03          00030367651TRDU0      XLON 
 
712               477.20     16:16:25          00030367726TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,980              477.80     16:19:33          00030367808TRDU0      XLON 
 
667               477.80     16:19:33          00030367809TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,362              478.40     16:22:30          00030367859TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,307              478.40     16:22:30          00030367860TRDU0      XLON 
 
535               478.20     16:22:30          00030367861TRDU0      XLON 
 
506               478.20     16:22:30          00030367862TRDU0      XLON 
 
520               478.20     16:24:30          00030367961TRDU0      XLON 
 
81                477.80     16:25:57          00030368021TRDU0      XLON 
 
247               477.80     16:25:57          00030368022TRDU0      XLON 
 
196               477.80     16:26:03          00030368034TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 409659 
EQS News ID:  2237090 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

