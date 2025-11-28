

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were little changed in lackluster trade on Friday after a major CME shutdown.



Trading in futures and options on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange was suspended for several hours after a fault at an external data center stopped activity across foreign exchange, bond, equity and commodity markets.



Benchmark Brent crude futures edged up by 0.2 percent to $62.99 a barrel while WTI crude futures were down 0.1 percent at $59.05.



The losses, if any, remained limited amid renewed uncertainty surrounding the peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.



As U.S. and European diplomats revise a peace plan for Ukraine, Russia maintained its hardline stance and signaled it is unhappy with the new proposal that differs from Alaska talks.



Meanwhile, Reuters reported citing sources that Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, is likely to lower its January crude price for Asian buyers for a second month to its lowest level for five years, mirroring a downward trend in cash Dubai's premium to swaps. That would mark a second monthly decline and the lowest since January 2021.



Traders also looked ahead to an OPEC+ meeting this weekend, where producers are expected to leave oil output levels unchanged.



