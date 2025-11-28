

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold was on track for its fourth monthly gain on Friday as the dollar weakened amid investor optimism that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in December.



Spot gold edged up by 0.1 percent to $4,161.95 an ounce while U.S. gold futures were up 0.8 percent at $4,221.30.



The dollar headed for its biggest weekly fall in four months as expectations grew that President Donald Trump could name a more dovish Fed chair before Christmas.



Recent comments from San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly and Fed Governor Christopher Waller week have bolstered expectations for a rate cut next month.



According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, the chances the Fed will lower rates by another quarter point next month have soared to 82.9 percent from just 30.1 percent a week ago.



Trading of futures and options on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange has been stopped for several hours today due to a data centre fault.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News