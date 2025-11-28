

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump says his administration will 'permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries in the wake of the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, DC, by an Afghan national earlier this week.



Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, 20, died in an ambush-style shooting near White House, Wednesday, while her colleague US Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, was critically injured.



The suspect, 29 year old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, has been hospitalized under heavy guard after he was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with other Guardsmen.



He reportedly arrived in the United States four years ago under 'Operation Allies Welcome', a special immigration protection program for Afghan nationals.



'I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden's Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country,' Trump wrote in a statement posted on Truth Social late Thursday.



Trump did not specify which are the third world countries that he plans to target.



He criticized the US immigration policy that supports refugees migrated to the country.



'Even as we have progressed technologically, Immigration Policy has eroded those gains and living conditions for many.'



Trump said that he would 'end all Federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens of our Country, denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization'.



He added, 'These goals will be pursued with the aim of achieving a major reduction in illegal and disruptive populations, including those admitted through an unauthorized and illegal Autopen approval process'. 'Only Reverse Migration can fully cure this situation' according to Trump.



