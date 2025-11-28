

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Three astronauts have safely arrived at the International Space Station on Thursday, expanding the orbiting laboratory's crew to 10 for the next two weeks.



NASA's Chris Williams, accompanied by Russian cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergei Mikaev, launched aboard the Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. After a three-hour, two-orbit journey, the spacecraft docked to the space station's Rassvet module.



Following hatch opening, the new arrivals will be welcomed by the Expedition 73 crew, including US astronauts Mike Fincke, Zena Cardman and Jonny Kim; Japan'S Kimiya Yui; and Russia's Sergey Ryzhikov, Alexey Zubritsky, and Oleg Platonov.



During his stay aboard the space station, Williams will conduct scientific research and technology demonstrations aimed at advancing human space exploration and benefiting life on Earth, NASA said. He will help install and test a new modular workout system for long-duration missions, support experiments to improve cryogenic fuel efficiency and grow semiconductor crystals in space, as well as assist NASA in designing new re-entry safety protocols to protect crews during future missions.



Expedition 74 is scheduled to begin on December 8, following the departure of Kim, Ryzhikov, and Zubritsky, as they conclude an eight-month science mission aboard the orbital outpost.



