

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's economy expanded more than initially estimated in the third quarter, the latest data from the statistical office showed on Friday.



Gross domestic product advanced 0.8 percent sequentially, faster than the revised 0.4 percent growth in the second quarter. In the flash estimate, the rate of increase was 0.7 percent.



The economy has been expanding since the fourth quarter of 2023.



On the expenditure side, household consumption expenditure grew 0.3 percent, and general government expenditure was 0.1 percent higher. Gross fixed capital formation rose 0.4 percent amid more investments in dwellings and other buildings and structures. Exports climbed 1.0 percent amid stagnation in imports.



On a yearly basis, GDP growth accelerated to 2.8 percent in the third quarter from 2.6 percent in the previous quarter, supported by gross capital formation. The latest expansion was revised upward from 2.7 percent.



