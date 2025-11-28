

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has said that President Donald Trump requested him to order 500 additional National Guardsmen to Washington, D.C., in the wake of the shooting of two guardsmen near the White House by an Afghan national earlier this week.



Hegseth made the announcement in the middle of his visit to the Dominican Republic.



'It will not stand, and that's why President Trump has asked me, and I will ask the secretary of the Army to [tell] the National Guard to add 500 additional troops - National Guardsmen - to Washington, D.C.,' he told reporters outside the Dominican Republic's National Palace, where he met with the country's senior leadership.



Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, 20, died in an ambush-style shooting near White House, Wednesday, while her colleague US Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, was critically injured.



The suspect, 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, has been hospitalized under heavy guard after he was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with other Guardsmen.



Hegseth hailed the two shooting victims.



The secretary added that the incident will 'only strengthen' the resolve of those who aim to improve cities like Washington, which he noted has seen a noticeable reduction in crime since the National Guard first deployed to the nation's capital in August.



'The drop in crime has been historic. The increase in safety and security has been historic. But if criminals want to conduct things like this - violence against America's best - we will never back down,' Hegseth said.



