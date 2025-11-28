

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment remains steady in cryptocurrency markets amidst strong expectations of another rate cut in December FOMC. Markets also digested reports of an outage at the CME group that disrupted crypto futures trading, the security breach in South Korea's Upbit cryptocurrency exchange as well as the recent rating downgrade of stablecoin Tether by S&P Global.



Bitcoin had touched a 24-hour high of almost $92k whereas Ethereum traded above $3k during the same period.



Sentiment prevailing in the cryptocurrency market improved slightly as revealed by the CMC Fear and Greed Index. The index, a proprietary tool developed by CoinMarketCap to measure the prevailing sentiment in the cryptocurrency market improved to 'fear' territory from the 'extreme fear' territory. The index is currently at 20, versus 18 a day ago and 11 a week ago. The index had touched a yearly low of 10 on November 22.



The cryptocurrency market capitalization is currently at $3.11 trillion, recording an overnight decline of 0.15 percent. The 24-hour trading volume has also decreased 26 percent to $110 billion. 19 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight gains of more than 1 percent whereas 27 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies have declined more than 1 percent during the past 24 hours.



Among the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies, XRP, BNB, TRON, Hyperliquid and Bitcoin Cash and are trading with year-to-date gains whereas Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin and Cardano are trading with year-to-date losses.



Data from Coinglass showed crypto liquidations - forced closure of a trader's leveraged position by an exchange or lending protocol for insufficient funds (margin or collateral) to cover potential losses - in the past 24 hours at $175 million comprising long positions of $98 million and short positions of $77 million.



The price moves in the cryptocurrency market comes amidst a strengthening of the dollar and a rally in Gold Futures. The Dollar Index which measures the dollar's strength against a basket of 6 currencies is currently at 99.79 versus 99.60 at the previous close. Gold Futures for February settlement is currently trading at $4,221.30 per troy ounce, implying overnight addition of 0.45 percent.



Bitcoin has added 0.25 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $91,568.12. The current price is around 27 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7. The original cryptocurrency has gained 11.8 percent in the past week but is grappling with losses of a little less than 2 percent on a year-to-date basis. The 24-hour trading ranged between $91,955.61 and $90,471.44.



Ethereum added 0.6 percent overnight and 13.6 percent in the past week to trade at $3,043.69. With prices almost 39 percent below the all-time-high, the leading alternate coin is saddled with year-to-date losses of 8.6 percent.



Bitcoin's crypto market dominance is currently at 58.6 percent versus 58.3 percent a day ago. Ethereum's market share is steady at 11.8 percent of the overall crypto market. Residual alternate coins which accounted for 29.9 percent of the overall crypto market a day ago now command only 29.6 percent of the overall crypto market. Bitcoin is continuing in the 9th rank while Ethereum has improved 2 notches to the 40th rank in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked XRP added 0.46 percent overnight lifting its current trading price to $2.19.



5th ranked BNB edged down 0.02 percent overnight resulting in price decreasing to $892.35.



The price of 6th ranked Solana decreased 0.4 percent overnight to $141.35.



TRON ranked 8th overall added 0.92 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.2805.



9th ranked Dogecoin slipped 1.4 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.1507.



10th ranked Cardano declined 0.9 percent overnight to trade at $0.4262.



62nd ranked Sky (SKY) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a surge of more than 7 percent.



16th ranked Zcash (ZEC), 75th ranked Dash (DASH) and 48th ranked Kaspa (KAS) topped overnight losses with a decline of more than 6 percent.



For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News