

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's economic growth accelerated as initially estimated in the third quarter, while flash consumer price inflation moderated marginally in November, separate reports from Statistics Portugal showed on Friday.



Gross domestic product, or GDP, advanced 2.4 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, faster than the 1.8 percent rise in the second quarter. That was in line with the flash data published on October 30.



The negative contribution of net external demand to the annual GDP growth was less pronounced in the third quarter, reflecting the slowdown in imports of goods and services and the increase in exports of goods and services, the agency said.



Meanwhile, the growth in domestic demand eased slightly to 3.6 percent from 4.0 percent as a slowdown in investment.



On a quarterly basis, the economy advanced 0.8 percent in the third quarter, as estimated, following a 0.7 percent increase in the second quarter.



Consumer price inflation in Portugal softened to 2.2 percent in November from 2.3 percent in October. The decline in energy prices eased to 0.9 percent from 1.2 percent, while inflation based on unprocessed food items slowed to 6.0 percent from 6.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.3 percent after remaining stagnant in October.



The EU measure of inflation was 2.1 percent in November versus 2.0 percent in October.



The final CPI data for the month of November is set to be published on December 12.



