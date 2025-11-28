

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in world markets remains tethered to growing expectations of a Fed rate cut in December.



The CME FedWatch tool that tracks the expectations of interest rate traders currently shows the likelihood of a quarter percentage rate cut by the Fed in December at 86.9 percent.



Wall Street Futures are trading in mildly positive territory, resuming trading after an hours-long outage on exchange operator CME Group's platforms. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a positive note. Asian markets however finished trading on a mixed note.



The six-currency Dollar Index is trading close to the flatline. Ten-year bond yields are trading mixed.



Crude oil prices are directionless. Gold futures gained amidst strong hopes of a Fed rate cut. Cryptocurrencies rallied.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 47,521.50, up 0.17% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,826.50, up 0.20% Germany's DAX at 23,847.08, up 0.29% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,716.74, up 0.24% France's CAC 40 at 8,120.86, up 0.26% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,665.65, up 0.22% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 50,253.91, up 0.17% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,614.10, down 0.04% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,888.60, up 0.34% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,858.89, down 0.34%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1578, down 0.15% GBP/USD at 1.3227, down 0.10% USD/JPY at 156.02, down 0.19% AUD/USD at 0.6535, up 0.02% USD/CAD at 1.3997, down 0.28% Dollar Index at 99.63, up 0.04%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 3.998%, up 0.05% Germany at 2.6819%, up 0.18% France at 3.407%, down 0.09% U.K. at 4.4320%, down 0.49% Japan at 1.806%, up 0.67%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Feb) at $62.63, down 0.36%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jan) at $58.83, up 0.31%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $4,217.20, up 0.35%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $92,138.28, up 1.28% Ethereum at $3,070.36, up 2.37% XRP at $2.21, up 1.68% BNB at $897.07, up 0.97% Solana at $142.38, up 0.76%



