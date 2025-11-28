

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A 2023 study suggests that as people get older, the way they speak may reveal more about cognitive decline than their ability to remember specific words.



To understand why this happens, researchers at the University of Toronto asked 125 healthy adults aged 18 to 90 to describe a scene in detail. Then, they showed them pictures of common objects while playing audio that either helped or confused them.



For example, if a picture of a broom appeared, the audio might say 'groom,' which rhymes and helps trigger the right word. But sometimes the audio said a related word like 'mop,' which could temporarily throw off the brain.



At the end of the study, researchers found that people who spoke more quickly in the first task were also faster at identifying the words in the second task. Overall, these results support the 'processing speed theory,' which says that cognitive decline is mainly caused by a slowdown in how fast the brain processes information, not just problems with memory.



Researchers also discovered that long pauses in speech, especially during tasks that test memory, may signal early cognitive decline before other symptoms are noticeable. In other words, even if someone eventually remembers something, taking longer to find the word could be an early sign of dementia.



