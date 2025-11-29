

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar firmed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Friday.



The loonie climbed to an 8-day high of 112.00 against the yen and more than a 3-week high of 1.6168 against the euro.



The loonie advanced to a 2-day high of 0.9132 against the aussie and a fresh 4-week high of 1.3938 against the greenback, from an early 2-week low of 0.9176 and a 2-day low of 1.4051, respectively.



The loonie is seen finding resistance around 117.00 against the yen, 1.55 against the euro, 0.89 against the aussie and 1.34 against the greenback.



