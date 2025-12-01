

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Dozens of companies listed on the ASX were unable to release investor updates, including market-sensitive announcements, following the latest outage in a series of operational mishaps by the share market operator.



The disruption, which impacted around 50 stocks on Monday morning, delayed the publication of key information to the market, reports said.



ASX stated that it has implemented an initial remediation and has begun processing announcements received since late morning. However, earlier submissions remain affected. The operator apologized for the disruption and said it is working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.



