JBL Introduces Next-Gen Bar Series for Truly Immersive Entertainment

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / Transform your home cinema experience with the new JBL Bar Series, a lineup of soundbars that delivers detailed, rich immersive sound for any home fully compatible with any TV. Whether you're setting up your first surround sound system or elevating your space with true cinematic audio, with five new feature-packed soundbars to choose from, JBL has something for everyone.

JBL Bar Series

The new JBL Bar Series uses technology inspired by JBL's rich history and expertise in cinema sound to take you to the heart of the action. The full range features HARMAN's unique MultiBeamTM 3.0 technology to create a surround sound experience from a single soundbar. Combine this with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X* and detachable rear speakers, and film fans will experience a front-row movie theatre experience from the comfort of their home.

Immersive sound is about more than just surround; it's about feeling every detail. That's why JBL soundbars now feature SmartDetails, a new HARMAN technology engineered to reproduce even the subtlest audio nuance, from a soft footstep to the creak of a floorboard. Feel the deep, powerful bass of intense scenes without distortion, even at high volumes, as JBL introduces AI Sound Boost** to this range for the first time. The lineup also features PureVoice 2.0 for crystal-clear dialogue, enhanced connectivity and a slimmer, more refined design. Bring cinematic sound to your living room like never before with the new JBL Bar Series.

"The new JBL Bar Series isn't just an upgrade; it's a complete reimagining of the home audio experience," said Grace Koh, General Manager and Vice President, Consumer Audio, Harman Asia Pacific. "By seamlessly integrating our latest acoustic innovations with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, we have crafted JBL's most immersive and best-performing soundbar to date. This series introduces a suite of new features, including SmartDetails, AI Sound Boost, MultiBeam 3.0, and PureVoice 2.0. These technologies underscore JBL's commitment to delivering superior audio performance. Furthermore, the introduction of our JBL One Commander, a wireless Dolby Atmos audio solution, will enhance your home entertainment by offering seamless connectivity and refined aesthetics-all without compromising on JBL's signature sound quality."

JBL Bar 1300MK2

Turn any room into your personal cinema with the flagship JBL Bar 1300MK2. Equipped with a powerful, dual 8-inch driver subwoofer and two detachable wireless speakers, this premium soundbar puts you in the centre of the action. Place the detachable speakers behind you for a thrilling immersive experience or take them with you and connect to it with Bluetooth to enjoy music anywhere around your home.

AI Sound Boost in the JBL Bar 1300MK2's compact subwoofer delivers powerful sound with less distortion, so you hear the full dynamic range in every detail. Six up-firing drivers take sound to new heights and deliver true Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 3D surround sound.

We are also launching the JBL One Commander, a wireless Dolby Atmos audio solution that allows the JBL Bar 1300MK2 to connect wirelessly with most TVs and projectors****, offering the convenience of a cable-free setup. The result is a tidier, more visually appealing living space, combined with our rich, high-quality audio that the JBL brand is known for.

This development is part of the company's wider commitment to enhancing the user experience through thoughtful design and technological innovation. By removing cable clutter and simplifying the setup process, JBL continues to meet the changing expectations of modern consumers who desire both performance and elegance in their audio solutions.

JBL Bar 1000MK2

Sound that fits your space. JBL Bar 1000MK2 uses two up-firing drivers and a 10" subwoofer, as well as detachable rear speakers, to create a true Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 3D sound experience in a more compact package. Perfect for slightly smaller spaces, JBL Bar 800MK2 packs a powerful punch with detachable surround sound speakers and virtual Dolby Atmos, delivering immersive room-filling sound.

JBL Bar 800MK2

Settling into your first apartment? Whether you're binge watching the latest series or hosting your first movie night with friends, level up your cinema setup without breaking the bank with JBL Bar 500MK2 and JBL Bar 300MK2.

All new JBL Bar models are powered by the JBL One Platform, an ecosystem built for full-access streaming and deep personalization. Stream any content from any music service and any device, including hi-res and spatial audio content, from both the JBL One App and from popular subscribed music apps. Use the app to customise a 7 band EQ for a personalised sound and set up the "Moment" button to play your favourite songs and playlists with just a single button press. All One Platform products receive software updates to the latest features and technologies.

The JBL Bar 1000MK2, JBL Bar 800MK2, JBL Bar 500MK2, and JBL Bar 300MK2 are now officially available all authorised dealers, on the official website, Lazada and Shopee. The flagship JBL Bar 1300MK2 will be introduced in January 2026.

*At launch, JBL Bar 1000MK2 and 1300MK2 will feature DTS:X. JBL Bar 800MK2, 500MK2 and 300MK2 will be upgraded with DTS Virtual :X via OTA in late 2025.

**AI Sound Boost is only available in the JBL Bar 1300MK2 subwoofer.

***One Commander is only available in the Bar 1300MK2

****Compatible with TVs and projectors that support HDMI Audio Return Channel ARC/ eARC

