Powertechnic Group Berhad: Powertechnic Records RM10.50 Million Revenue in Q3 FY2025

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / Powertechnic Group Berhad ("Powertechnic" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group"), a specialist in the provision of crane and hoist systems, elevated platform systems, and elevators, announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2025 ("Q3 FY2025"), marking its maiden quarterly announcement following the Group's listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad on 28 October 2025, with the Group recording revenue of RM10.50 million for the quarter.

Powertechnic Group Berhad

Powertechnic's performance was supported by all key segments, namely elevators, elevated platform systems, crane and hoist systems, as well as maintenance, repair and related services. Profit before tax ("PBT") stood at RM0.87 million, while profit after tax ("PAT") came in at RM0.48 million for Q3 FY2025. For the financial year-to-date, Powertechnic achieved revenue of RM33.07 million and PAT of RM3.72 million.

Mr. Ivan Na Keh Chai, Managing Director of Powertechnic Group Berhad commented, "The financial results demonstrate the resilience of our business model and the trust that customers continue to place in Powertechnic. The funds from our IPO are enabling us to, amongst others, implement automation in our fabrication process, set up new product showrooms and sales offices with storage space in Penang and Sarawak. We remain focused on delivering long-term value to our shareholders."

Looking ahead, the Group remains optimistic about its prospects, supported by positive outlook of Malaysia's economy, which is projected to grow between 4% and 4.8% in 2025 and 4% to 4.5% in 2026. The outlook of the lifting and handling equipment industry in Malaysia remains positive, supported by growth in the user industries, including building construction and manufacturing, which will serve as a platform for continuing demand for lifting and handling equipment, as well as the continued rollout of large-scale public infrastructure projects and expansions across both export- and domestic-oriented manufacturing industries.

ABOUT POWERTECHNIC GROUP BERHAD

Powertechnic Group Berhad ("Powertechnic" or the "Company") is a specialist in lifting systems with approximately 23 years of industry experience, offering comprehensive solutions encompassing engineering design, fabrication, assembly, installation, commissioning, as well as maintenance and repair of crane and hoist systems, elevated platform systems, and elevators. Headquartered in Johor, Malaysia, Powertechnic serves industrial, commercial, and residential markets across Malaysia and Singapore, delivering lifting systems under its own "Powertechnic" brand. Supported by strong in-house engineering capabilities and an experienced management team, the Company is dedicated to enhancing operational efficiency, expanding market reach, and driving sustainable growth through, among others, strategic investments in automation and new product showrooms and sales offices.

For more information, visit https://powertechnicgroup.com.my/

