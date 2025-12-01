Anzeige
PR Newswire
01.12.2025 08:06 Uhr
Delta Gold Technologies Plc - First Day of Dealings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 01

Delta Gold Technologies plc

First Day of Dealings

Admission to the Aquis Growth Market

December 1, 2025, Delta Gold Technologies PLC (" Delta" or the " Company"), a technology company focused on developing intellectual property in the quantum computing sector, is pleased to announce that dealings in its Ordinary Shares of £0.002 each ( Ordinary Shares) will commence from 8:00 am today, 1 December 2025, on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market under the ticker symbol DGQ and ISIN number GB00BTXVG712.

On Admission, the Company will have 59,008,654 Ordinary Shares in issue and the market capitalisation of the Company will be approximately £5.9 million.

Admission follows the successful completion of a £2.5m fundraising through a Placing and Subscription of 25,000,000 New Ordinary Shares at an issue price of 10p per share. A total of 49.8% of the issued and outstanding shares are subject to lock-up agreements for a minimum of 12 months.

About Delta Gold Technologies

Delta is developing, with an option for an exclusive license, intellectual property ("IP") targeted towards the quantum computing ("QC") space that can be licenced globally. This technology will be centered around the usage of nano-scale gold and other materials. Utilising the unique physical properties of certain materials which are believed to have direct and significant applications within the rapidly growing QC space.

This IP will be developed with a top global nanotechnology and QC team at the University of Toronto located in Ontario, Canada, with the intention to further develop the IP, file provisional patents and subsequently license the technology on a global basis. University of Toronto will supply facilities and researchers to Delta, and the Company plans to develop commercial licenses.

R. Michael Jones, Chief Executive Officer of Delta, commented:

"We are delighted to announce our Admission to Aquis and the completion of the planned financing. This is an important step for the Company in our goal to establish and grow IP in the Quantum Computing Space. We look to expand our relationships with top academic researchers globally and create opportunities for collaboration."

For further information contact:

Delta Gold Technologies PLC

R. Michael Jones (CEO)

Tel: +44 (0)203 576 6742

Orana Corporate LLP (Aquis Advisor)

Anthony Eastman / Sarah Cope

Tel: +44 (0)203 475 6834

First Equity Limited (Corporate Broker)

Jason Robertson / Sam Lakha

Tel: +44 (0)20 7374 2212


