Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 01.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
MONSTER VON MAROKKO: AYA liefert die stärksten Bohrergebnisse seiner Geschichte - und dieser 3-Mrd-Dollar-Silberproduzent steigt jetzt in eine neue Liga auf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
01.12.2025 08:33 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
01-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 28 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      493.00p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      480.80p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      487.7534p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,468,107 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,578,343.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 28/11/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 487.7534

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
535               482.40     08:02:51          00030368451TRDU0      XLON 
 
555               482.40     08:02:51          00030368452TRDU0      XLON 
 
552               481.20     08:06:57          00030368463TRDU0      XLON 
 
579               483.40     08:11:51          00030368470TRDU0      XLON 
 
531               483.40     08:16:12          00030368479TRDU0      XLON 
 
597               487.00     08:23:08          00030368481TRDU0      XLON 
 
544               490.00     08:35:04          00030368494TRDU0      XLON 
 
100               491.80     08:41:06          00030368499TRDU0      XLON 
 
567               491.20     08:41:22          00030368500TRDU0      XLON 
 
57                490.80     08:41:22          00030368501TRDU0      XLON 
 
485               490.80     08:41:22          00030368502TRDU0      XLON 
 
615               489.80     08:46:31          00030368504TRDU0      XLON 
 
15                488.20     08:56:24          00030368516TRDU0      XLON 
 
537               488.20     08:56:24          00030368517TRDU0      XLON 
 
557               489.20     08:57:25          00030368535TRDU0      XLON 
 
532               488.20     09:00:00          00030368538TRDU0      XLON 
 
561               488.60     09:14:03          00030368551TRDU0      XLON 
 
587               488.40     09:14:03          00030368552TRDU0      XLON 
 
608               487.60     09:20:09          00030368570TRDU0      XLON 
 
16                488.00     09:36:35          00030368578TRDU0      XLON 
 
20                488.00     09:36:35          00030368579TRDU0      XLON 
 
12                488.00     09:36:35          00030368580TRDU0      XLON 
 
311               489.20     09:41:17          00030368594TRDU0      XLON 
 
8                489.20     09:41:17          00030368595TRDU0      XLON 
 
205               489.20     09:41:17          00030368596TRDU0      XLON 
 
512               489.20     09:41:47          00030368597TRDU0      XLON 
 
985               489.00     09:41:47          00030368598TRDU0      XLON 
 
557               489.40     10:00:21          00030368654TRDU0      XLON 
 
565               489.00     10:00:21          00030368655TRDU0      XLON 
 
611               487.40     10:17:30          00030368699TRDU0      XLON 
 
505               487.20     10:24:18          00030368718TRDU0      XLON 
 
504               487.00     10:24:18          00030368719TRDU0      XLON 
 
999               487.20     10:43:56          00030368783TRDU0      XLON 
 
525               487.00     10:43:56          00030368784TRDU0      XLON 
 
554               484.60     11:05:50          00030368834TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,028              486.00     11:11:49          00030368852TRDU0      XLON 
 
553               484.80     11:16:40          00030368870TRDU0      XLON 
 
16                483.00     11:43:57          00030368930TRDU0      XLON 
 
541               483.00     11:43:57          00030368931TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,062              482.20     11:44:04          00030368932TRDU0      XLON 
 
514               480.80     11:51:23          00030368946TRDU0      XLON 
 
64                483.20     12:13:40          00030368993TRDU0      XLON 
 
47                483.20     12:13:40          00030368994TRDU0      XLON 
 
443               483.20     12:13:41          00030368995TRDU0      XLON 
 
606               483.80     12:26:15          00030369087TRDU0      XLON 
 
523               482.80     12:30:14          00030369123TRDU0      XLON 
 
514               482.40     12:44:34          00030369181TRDU0      XLON 
 
549               482.40     12:44:34          00030369182TRDU0      XLON 
 
539               482.40     12:44:34          00030369183TRDU0      XLON 
 
568               482.80     12:57:04          00030369221TRDU0      XLON 
 
508               483.60     13:03:40          00030369249TRDU0      XLON 
 
588               486.00     13:23:59          00030369281TRDU0      XLON 
 
547               486.00     13:30:50          00030369291TRDU0      XLON 
 
570               487.20     13:38:47          00030369310TRDU0      XLON 
 
447               487.20     13:40:12          00030369311TRDU0      XLON 
 
108               487.20     13:40:12          00030369312TRDU0      XLON 
 
174               487.20     13:47:24          00030369316TRDU0      XLON 
 
351               487.20     13:47:24          00030369317TRDU0      XLON 
 
539               487.60     13:55:34          00030369326TRDU0      XLON 
 
568               487.40     13:55:35          00030369327TRDU0      XLON 
 
116               487.60     14:06:49          00030369366TRDU0      XLON 
 
20                487.60     14:06:49          00030369367TRDU0      XLON 
 
16                487.60     14:06:49          00030369368TRDU0      XLON 
 
21                487.60     14:11:14          00030369371TRDU0      XLON 
 
506               487.60     14:11:14          00030369372TRDU0      XLON 
 
355               487.60     14:13:51          00030369374TRDU0      XLON 
 
228               487.60     14:13:51          00030369375TRDU0      XLON 
 
525               488.00     14:18:13          00030369382TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,003              488.40     14:24:16          00030369406TRDU0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 01, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.