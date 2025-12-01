DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 01-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 28 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 493.00p Highest price paid per share: 480.80p Lowest price paid per share: 487.7534p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,468,107 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,578,343.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 28/11/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 487.7534

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 535 482.40 08:02:51 00030368451TRDU0 XLON 555 482.40 08:02:51 00030368452TRDU0 XLON 552 481.20 08:06:57 00030368463TRDU0 XLON 579 483.40 08:11:51 00030368470TRDU0 XLON 531 483.40 08:16:12 00030368479TRDU0 XLON 597 487.00 08:23:08 00030368481TRDU0 XLON 544 490.00 08:35:04 00030368494TRDU0 XLON 100 491.80 08:41:06 00030368499TRDU0 XLON 567 491.20 08:41:22 00030368500TRDU0 XLON 57 490.80 08:41:22 00030368501TRDU0 XLON 485 490.80 08:41:22 00030368502TRDU0 XLON 615 489.80 08:46:31 00030368504TRDU0 XLON 15 488.20 08:56:24 00030368516TRDU0 XLON 537 488.20 08:56:24 00030368517TRDU0 XLON 557 489.20 08:57:25 00030368535TRDU0 XLON 532 488.20 09:00:00 00030368538TRDU0 XLON 561 488.60 09:14:03 00030368551TRDU0 XLON 587 488.40 09:14:03 00030368552TRDU0 XLON 608 487.60 09:20:09 00030368570TRDU0 XLON 16 488.00 09:36:35 00030368578TRDU0 XLON 20 488.00 09:36:35 00030368579TRDU0 XLON 12 488.00 09:36:35 00030368580TRDU0 XLON 311 489.20 09:41:17 00030368594TRDU0 XLON 8 489.20 09:41:17 00030368595TRDU0 XLON 205 489.20 09:41:17 00030368596TRDU0 XLON 512 489.20 09:41:47 00030368597TRDU0 XLON 985 489.00 09:41:47 00030368598TRDU0 XLON 557 489.40 10:00:21 00030368654TRDU0 XLON 565 489.00 10:00:21 00030368655TRDU0 XLON 611 487.40 10:17:30 00030368699TRDU0 XLON 505 487.20 10:24:18 00030368718TRDU0 XLON 504 487.00 10:24:18 00030368719TRDU0 XLON 999 487.20 10:43:56 00030368783TRDU0 XLON 525 487.00 10:43:56 00030368784TRDU0 XLON 554 484.60 11:05:50 00030368834TRDU0 XLON 1,028 486.00 11:11:49 00030368852TRDU0 XLON 553 484.80 11:16:40 00030368870TRDU0 XLON 16 483.00 11:43:57 00030368930TRDU0 XLON 541 483.00 11:43:57 00030368931TRDU0 XLON 1,062 482.20 11:44:04 00030368932TRDU0 XLON 514 480.80 11:51:23 00030368946TRDU0 XLON 64 483.20 12:13:40 00030368993TRDU0 XLON 47 483.20 12:13:40 00030368994TRDU0 XLON 443 483.20 12:13:41 00030368995TRDU0 XLON 606 483.80 12:26:15 00030369087TRDU0 XLON 523 482.80 12:30:14 00030369123TRDU0 XLON 514 482.40 12:44:34 00030369181TRDU0 XLON 549 482.40 12:44:34 00030369182TRDU0 XLON 539 482.40 12:44:34 00030369183TRDU0 XLON 568 482.80 12:57:04 00030369221TRDU0 XLON 508 483.60 13:03:40 00030369249TRDU0 XLON 588 486.00 13:23:59 00030369281TRDU0 XLON 547 486.00 13:30:50 00030369291TRDU0 XLON 570 487.20 13:38:47 00030369310TRDU0 XLON 447 487.20 13:40:12 00030369311TRDU0 XLON 108 487.20 13:40:12 00030369312TRDU0 XLON 174 487.20 13:47:24 00030369316TRDU0 XLON 351 487.20 13:47:24 00030369317TRDU0 XLON 539 487.60 13:55:34 00030369326TRDU0 XLON 568 487.40 13:55:35 00030369327TRDU0 XLON 116 487.60 14:06:49 00030369366TRDU0 XLON 20 487.60 14:06:49 00030369367TRDU0 XLON 16 487.60 14:06:49 00030369368TRDU0 XLON 21 487.60 14:11:14 00030369371TRDU0 XLON 506 487.60 14:11:14 00030369372TRDU0 XLON 355 487.60 14:13:51 00030369374TRDU0 XLON 228 487.60 14:13:51 00030369375TRDU0 XLON 525 488.00 14:18:13 00030369382TRDU0 XLON 1,003 488.40 14:24:16 00030369406TRDU0 XLON

