Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 01-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 28 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 493.00p Highest price paid per share: 480.80p Lowest price paid per share: 487.7534p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,468,107 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,578,343.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 28/11/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 487.7534

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 535 482.40 08:02:51 00030368451TRDU0 XLON 555 482.40 08:02:51 00030368452TRDU0 XLON 552 481.20 08:06:57 00030368463TRDU0 XLON 579 483.40 08:11:51 00030368470TRDU0 XLON 531 483.40 08:16:12 00030368479TRDU0 XLON 597 487.00 08:23:08 00030368481TRDU0 XLON 544 490.00 08:35:04 00030368494TRDU0 XLON 100 491.80 08:41:06 00030368499TRDU0 XLON 567 491.20 08:41:22 00030368500TRDU0 XLON 57 490.80 08:41:22 00030368501TRDU0 XLON 485 490.80 08:41:22 00030368502TRDU0 XLON 615 489.80 08:46:31 00030368504TRDU0 XLON 15 488.20 08:56:24 00030368516TRDU0 XLON 537 488.20 08:56:24 00030368517TRDU0 XLON 557 489.20 08:57:25 00030368535TRDU0 XLON 532 488.20 09:00:00 00030368538TRDU0 XLON 561 488.60 09:14:03 00030368551TRDU0 XLON 587 488.40 09:14:03 00030368552TRDU0 XLON 608 487.60 09:20:09 00030368570TRDU0 XLON 16 488.00 09:36:35 00030368578TRDU0 XLON 20 488.00 09:36:35 00030368579TRDU0 XLON 12 488.00 09:36:35 00030368580TRDU0 XLON 311 489.20 09:41:17 00030368594TRDU0 XLON 8 489.20 09:41:17 00030368595TRDU0 XLON 205 489.20 09:41:17 00030368596TRDU0 XLON 512 489.20 09:41:47 00030368597TRDU0 XLON 985 489.00 09:41:47 00030368598TRDU0 XLON 557 489.40 10:00:21 00030368654TRDU0 XLON 565 489.00 10:00:21 00030368655TRDU0 XLON 611 487.40 10:17:30 00030368699TRDU0 XLON 505 487.20 10:24:18 00030368718TRDU0 XLON 504 487.00 10:24:18 00030368719TRDU0 XLON 999 487.20 10:43:56 00030368783TRDU0 XLON 525 487.00 10:43:56 00030368784TRDU0 XLON 554 484.60 11:05:50 00030368834TRDU0 XLON 1,028 486.00 11:11:49 00030368852TRDU0 XLON 553 484.80 11:16:40 00030368870TRDU0 XLON 16 483.00 11:43:57 00030368930TRDU0 XLON 541 483.00 11:43:57 00030368931TRDU0 XLON 1,062 482.20 11:44:04 00030368932TRDU0 XLON 514 480.80 11:51:23 00030368946TRDU0 XLON 64 483.20 12:13:40 00030368993TRDU0 XLON 47 483.20 12:13:40 00030368994TRDU0 XLON 443 483.20 12:13:41 00030368995TRDU0 XLON 606 483.80 12:26:15 00030369087TRDU0 XLON 523 482.80 12:30:14 00030369123TRDU0 XLON 514 482.40 12:44:34 00030369181TRDU0 XLON 549 482.40 12:44:34 00030369182TRDU0 XLON 539 482.40 12:44:34 00030369183TRDU0 XLON 568 482.80 12:57:04 00030369221TRDU0 XLON 508 483.60 13:03:40 00030369249TRDU0 XLON 588 486.00 13:23:59 00030369281TRDU0 XLON 547 486.00 13:30:50 00030369291TRDU0 XLON 570 487.20 13:38:47 00030369310TRDU0 XLON 447 487.20 13:40:12 00030369311TRDU0 XLON 108 487.20 13:40:12 00030369312TRDU0 XLON 174 487.20 13:47:24 00030369316TRDU0 XLON 351 487.20 13:47:24 00030369317TRDU0 XLON 539 487.60 13:55:34 00030369326TRDU0 XLON 568 487.40 13:55:35 00030369327TRDU0 XLON 116 487.60 14:06:49 00030369366TRDU0 XLON 20 487.60 14:06:49 00030369367TRDU0 XLON 16 487.60 14:06:49 00030369368TRDU0 XLON 21 487.60 14:11:14 00030369371TRDU0 XLON 506 487.60 14:11:14 00030369372TRDU0 XLON 355 487.60 14:13:51 00030369374TRDU0 XLON 228 487.60 14:13:51 00030369375TRDU0 XLON 525 488.00 14:18:13 00030369382TRDU0 XLON 1,003 488.40 14:24:16 00030369406TRDU0 XLON

December 01, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

586 488.20 14:28:19 00030369429TRDU0 XLON 331 486.00 14:37:24 00030369442TRDU0 XLON 542 487.20 14:40:58 00030369443TRDU0 XLON 566 487.40 14:43:20 00030369451TRDU0 XLON 1,938 487.20 14:44:46 00030369454TRDU0 XLON 531 486.40 14:54:52 00030369472TRDU0 XLON 355 488.40 14:59:45 00030369493TRDU0 XLON 663 488.40 14:59:45 00030369494TRDU0 XLON 463 488.40 15:21:27 00030369626TRDU0 XLON 463 488.40 15:21:27 00030369627TRDU0 XLON 317 489.00 15:22:53 00030369639TRDU0 XLON 256 489.00 15:22:53 00030369640TRDU0 XLON 393 488.80 15:23:17 00030369641TRDU0 XLON 755 488.60 15:26:00 00030369647TRDU0 XLON 1,016 489.00 15:27:54 00030369667TRDU0 XLON 601 491.00 15:34:36 00030369716TRDU0 XLON 73 492.60 15:38:32 00030369721TRDU0 XLON 561 492.60 15:38:32 00030369722TRDU0 XLON 558 492.60 15:44:43 00030369740TRDU0 XLON 533 492.40 15:44:43 00030369741TRDU0 XLON 590 491.80 15:49:46 00030369748TRDU0 XLON 571 491.60 15:49:47 00030369750TRDU0 XLON 549 491.40 16:01:32 00030369808TRDU0 XLON 533 491.40 16:01:32 00030369809TRDU0 XLON 506 491.00 16:01:32 00030369810TRDU0 XLON 1,029 491.40 16:10:19 00030369845TRDU0 XLON 506 491.60 16:14:40 00030369871TRDU0 XLON 199 491.80 16:17:13 00030369897TRDU0 XLON 336 491.80 16:17:13 00030369898TRDU0 XLON 558 491.80 16:17:13 00030369899TRDU0 XLON 230 493.00 16:26:32 00030369931TRDU0 XLON 441 493.00 16:26:32 00030369932TRDU0 XLON 101 493.00 16:26:32 00030369933TRDU0 XLON 301 493.00 16:26:32 00030369934TRDU0 XLON 640 493.00 16:26:32 00030369935TRDU0 XLON 649 493.00 16:26:32 00030369936TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

