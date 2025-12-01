Clue Unveils Our Year In Cycles: A Candid Look at How We Bled, Felt, Loved and Lived in 2025

Exclusive cycle tracking data reveals 280 million days of bleeding were tracked across the globe in the last 12 months

App users logged 34 million sex sessions and 4.4 million orgasms across 2025

44.6 million days of cramps were recorded, the equivalent of 122,000 years of pain if shouldered by one person

Our Year in Cycles is an annual snapshot of hormones and health, with the aim of tackling taboo and stigma around the menstruation conversation



LONDON, Dec. 01, 2025, the #1 women-led period and cycle tracker trusted by over 100 million people worldwide, today releases Our Year In Cycles - an annual analysis of how women and people with cycles tracked their lives, bodies and emotions throughout 2025.

Based on hundreds of millions of anonymised logs made in the Clue app, this year's edition breaks down the real rhythms behind our moods, cravings, orgasms, sleep (or lack of it), stress and the 280 million days we collectively spent bleeding - the equivalent of one person experiencing nearly 767,000 years of periods.

"Menstrual health affects over half the population, yet the cultural taboo around it has left generations without the knowledge or support they deserve," commented Rhiannon White, CEO of Clue. "Our Year In Cycles reveals how profoundly our hormonal patterns intersect with our daily lives bringing what has been hidden into the light - not to sensationalise it, but to normalise it. By transforming millions of lived experiences into clear, accessible insights, Our Year In Cycles makes it possible for all of us to talk about hormones, pain, pleasure and wellbeing with the same openness we bring to other life topics."

From the 280 million days of bleeding tracked, to the 44.6 million days of cramps logged, Our Year in Cycles demonstrates the world's emotional and hormonal highs and lows through the bodies of millions of women and people with cycles.

Key Global Insights from Our Year In Cycles :

Ringing in the New Year with sex and fantasies

New Year's Day came in hot - literally. It was the single most popular day of 2025 for high sex drive, sex, orgasms and fantasies, suggesting that Clue users kicked off the year with a surge of intimacy. Whether it's the psychological clean-slate effect, post-party closeness or simply having a rare moment of rest and privacy, the data show that January 1st isn't just for resolutions.

On the flip side, September 10th was reported as the year's global 'not tonight' moment, as the day Clue tracked the lowest libido.

Gen Z leads the pleasure revolution

Half of all tracked orgasms in 2025 came from 18-24 year olds, establishing Gen Z as the most vocal generation when it comes to pleasure.

Gen Z also prove to be the masters of self-stimulation, accounting for more than half (58%) of all entries. In fact, Gen Z users tracked masturbation and fantasies at the highest rate, with masturbation being tracked 20% more often and fantasies 40% more often, by comparison to other age groups. Meanwhile, data show that millennials (25-34 year olds) lead the way with sex toy action.

The findings indicate that young adults are rewriting the script, turning pleasure stigma into pleasure literacy.

But pleasure isn't logged as often as sex…

Clue users logged 34 million sex sessions and 4.4 million orgasms across 2025, highlighting that pleasure is still under-tracked and under-discussed compared with sex itself, revealing how deeply the pleasure gap is embedded in culture.

The Philippines topped the "most sex" and "most orgasms" lists, sparking new cultural questions about approaches to intimacy in different geographies.

Traditional period products still dominate despite growing appetite for reusable methods

Despite the hype around reusable period products, 2025 was still the year of the pad, used by nearly two-thirds of Clue users (63%), with tampons used by 14% comparatively. The data suggest that real-life period habits aren't changing as fast as the headlines, with most people sticking with what feels safe, familiar and reliable. With rising concerns around tampon ingredients and contamination making global news, it's clear that trust, not trends, is driving product choices and the shift toward reusables is more slow evolution than sudden revolution.

Period pain remains one of the most universal (and normalised) experiences

Clue users logged a staggering 44.6 million days of cramps, the equivalent of 122,000 years of pain if shouldered by one person. Cramps were the most common pain logged (35%), followed by breast tenderness (12%), lower back pain (11%) and headaches (10%). Almost one in five cramps (19%) were rated severe. The key takeaway? Menstrual pain isn't minor. It's massively under-recognised and it's time the world treated it with the seriousness it deserves.

Hormones and days of the week shaped our emotional landscape - and unsurprisingly politics didn't help…

Mood swings topped the charts over the past year, accounting for almost a fifth (17%) of all tracked feelings. The emotional peak of the year was revealed as 6th November 2024, when users worldwide recorded their saddest, angriest, and most stressed moods.

Weekly patterns painted a familiar yet striking picture: Mondays are (unsurprisingly) the gloomiest, Thursdays the most stressful, Saturdays the happiest, most energised and most creative, and Sundays the most popular day for sex. So much for a day of rest…

Sleep was scarce, with over a third waking up tired

Across millions of sleep logs, 38% recorded waking up tired, 15% struggled to fall asleep, 14% slept restlessly and 10% experienced vivid dreams - perhaps hormones, stress and modern life are a recipe for a global sleep deficit?

The good news? We're proactive about our reproductive health

Nearly a quarter of a million OBGYN appointments were recorded throughout the year, with 18-34 year olds making up 84% of all appointments. Similarly, 18-34 year olds are 70% more likely to track STI check ups than other demographic groups - a strong sign that stigma is decreasing and sexual health checks are becoming more routine.

Dr Charis Chambers, The Period Doctor and Chief Medical Officer at Clue shared her view on the data: "When millions of people track their cycles, we gain a clearer picture of how hormones influence sleep, mood, energy, sex and pain. Our Year in Cycles isn't just about periods, it's about connecting the dots between our bodies and the experiences that are so often dismissed or stigmatised. Severe cramps, mood shifts, low energy, disrupted sleep are deeply common and valid. By representing real people with real data, we can help reduce shame and stigma around the menstrual health conversation."

Clue's data shows that cycles aren't just about periods - they shape moods, sleep, cravings, intimacy, pain, and the rhythms of daily life. From the highs of orgasms and creativity to the lows of cramps and sleepless nights, the data turns millions of personal experiences into a collective story.

By making the invisible visible, Clue is helping to normalise conversation, break taboos, and empower women and people with cycles to understand, care for, and celebrate their bodies - every single day of the year.

About Our Year In Cycles

Our Year In Cycles is an annual analysis including only aggregate data from Clue by Clue users over 18 years from October 2024 - October 2025.

About Clue

Clue is the #1 women-led period and cycle tracker, loved by over 100 million women and people with cycles around the world.

Beyond period tracking, Clue helps you turn your cycle into a powerful tool to help navigate your health journey by making sense of your hormones and discovering your unique patterns.

Whether you want to simply understand your cycle, try to conceive,?track your pregnancy, or navigate perimenopause, Clue is your intelligent, science-backed, data-driven health guide.

Join the movement that's changing the future of female health, one data point at a time. Try Clue free , today.

