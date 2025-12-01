Anzeige
Dow Jones News
01.12.2025 09:39 Uhr
Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C) (ALAU LN) 
Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 
01-Dec-2025 / 09:06 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C) 
 
DEALING DATE: 28-Nov-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 20.9821 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3696177 
 
CODE: ALAU LN 
 
ISIN: LU1681045297 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU1681045297 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     ALAU LN 
LEI Code:   5493006XPI2IO2VF4W97 
Sequence No.: 409807 
EQS News ID:  2237856 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2237856&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 01, 2025 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)

