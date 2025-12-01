DJ Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Healthcare UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Healthcare UCITS ETF Acc (CH5 LN) Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Healthcare UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Dec-2025 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Healthcare UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Nov-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 149.5086 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5943058 CODE: CH5 LN ISIN: LU1834986900 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1834986900 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CH5 LN LEI Code: 213800MPG89TQUBL5C29 Sequence No.: 409833 EQS News ID: 2237912 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 01, 2025 03:08 ET (08:08 GMT)