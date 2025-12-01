DJ Amundi S&P Eurozone Dividend Aristocrat Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P Eurozone Dividend Aristocrat Screened UCITS ETF Acc (EDIV LN) Amundi S&P Eurozone Dividend Aristocrat Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Dec-2025 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P Eurozone Dividend Aristocrat Screened UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Nov-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 12.5826 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 806076 CODE: EDIV LN ISIN: LU0959210781 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0959210781 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EDIV LN LEI Code: 549300JDVXJULA4ZPW45 Sequence No.: 409871 EQS News ID: 2237988 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 01, 2025 03:10 ET (08:10 GMT)