VeydooMax V5 Redefines Smart Riding with AI Intelligence and Industrial-Grade Design - Now Debuting in Germany at INTERMOT Cologne





COLOGNE, Germany, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following its highly anticipated debut at EICMA Milano, VeydooMax is bringing its flagship innovation - the VeydooMax V5 AI Riding System - to Germany for the first time at INTERMOT Cologne 2025. Built on the brand's core philosophy of "Smarter Ride, Tougher Build," the V5 establishes a new benchmark for intelligent, durable, and deeply integrated motorcycle riding systems.

Engineered with automotive-grade intelligence and industrial-grade durability, the V5 demonstrates how hardware, AI algorithms, and a purpose-built Riding OS can merge into one cohesive platform - delivering unprecedented stability, responsiveness, and safety on the road.

Smarter Ride: The AI Platform at the Core of the V5

At the heart of the V5 is the AI Custom Platform, tightly integrated with the brand's dedicated Riding OS to ensure fast, smooth, and lag-free performance even under heavy workloads such as navigation, 2K HDR recording, and calls.

Key intelligent capabilities include:

AI Imaging System

AI-enhanced imaging with stabilization, HDR optimization, and nighttime clarity ensures consistently sharp footage across backlight, low light, and rough terrain.

AI Safety Assistance

Support for mmWave radar enables Blind Spot Detection (BSD) and Forward Collision Warning (FCW) - features typically found in automotive ADAS - now adapted for two-wheel environments.

Seamless Device Integration

Compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and HiCar, with a high-precision 5-mode GNSS system (GPS / BeiDou / GLONASS / Galileo / QZSS).

Pro-Level Audio Optimization

Upgraded wind-noise reduction delivers clear communication and navigation prompts even at high speeds.

Tougher Build: Industrial-Grade Reliability for Real-World Riding

Designed for the harsh and unpredictable conditions of European touring, the V5 features enhanced structural durability and extreme environmental protection.

Key durability advantages include:

1000-Nit Industrial-Grade Display

Ensures consistent brightness under direct sunlight with extended anti-aging performance and full glove-friendly, rain-optimized touch control.

IP67 Water & Dust Resistance

Fully sealed against rain, mud, dust, and water immersion.

Reinforced Mecha-Inspired Body

An industrial-grade locking mechanism guarantees stability on rough roads, while the quick-release system allows secure, tool-free removal to reduce theft risk.

A New Standard for Intelligent Riding Systems

"We're thrilled to introduce the VeydooMax V5 to Germany," said Mr Eric Chen, Overseas Head at VeydooMax. "'Smarter Ride' reflects our pursuit of real intelligence and seamless user experience; 'Tougher Build' represents our commitment to long-term durability. As riders increasingly expect automotive-level tech on two wheels, the V5 is designed to be the most trusted companion for every journey."

Experience the V5 at INTERMOT Cologne

Event: INTERMOT Cologne 2025

INTERMOT Cologne 2025 Date: 04.-07.12.2025

04.-07.12.2025 Location: Koelnmesse, Messeplatz 1, 50679 Köln, Germany

Koelnmesse, Messeplatz 1, 50679 Köln, Germany Booth:Hall 8 - Stand C045BG

About VeydooMax

VeydooMax develops advanced smart-riding systems that combine AI intelligence, robust hardware engineering, and rider-centric design. The VeydooMax V5 AI Riding System reflects the brand's mission to enhance riding safety, performance, and connected experiences, while building a global community of riders who expect more from their gear.

