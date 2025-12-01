Anzeige
Montag, 01.12.2025
01.12.2025
Zentiva Expands into Biologics with the EU-Wide Launch of Its First Biosimilar

Launch marks Zentiva's strategic entry into biosimilars and reinforces its mission to broaden patient access to high-quality biologic medicines across Europe.

PRAGUE, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zentiva, a leading European manufacturer of affordable, high-quality medicines, today announced the first EU-wide launch of a monoclonal antibody biosimilar, following approval by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). This milestone marks Zentiva's entry into the biosimilar segment, further strengthening its position as a trusted healthcare partner dedicated to improving patient access to essential treatments.

Zentiva Logo

"Today's launch is a key moment for Zentiva," said Steffen Saltofte, CEO, Zentiva. "We are taking a significant step into the field of biological medicines. Biosimilars are a natural extension of our mission to make high-quality treatments more accessible and affordable for people across Europe. This expansion also positions Zentiva for sustainable growth in one of the most dynamic segments of the pharmaceutical industry."

The new biosimilar is a monoclonal antibody used in the treatment bone conditions. Zentiva's biosimilar has been authorised through the EMA's centralised procedure and will be made available progressively across European markets starting in December.

Zentiva's entry into biosimilars forms part of its broader strategic growth plan to diversify the company's product offering beyond traditional generics. With biologic medicines representing a growing share of healthcare spending in Europe, biosimilars are key to ensuring healthcare system sustainability and patient access to modern therapies.

About Zentiva
Zentiva provides health and wellbeing for all generations, with a focus on developing, producing, and delivering high-quality, affordable medicines to more than 100 million people in over 30 countries across Europe and beyond. Zentiva has four wholly owned manufacturing sites and a broad network of external manufacturing partners to ensure supply security. Zentiva employees more than 5,000 unique talents, bonded together by a commitment to the people who depend on our medicines every day. Zentiva is private equity-owned, delivering sustainable growth, with an ambitious plan for the years to come. Visit us at www.zentiva.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2660891/5369762/Zentiva_Logo.jpg

