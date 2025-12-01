Bojoko.com Surpasses €120 Million Milestone in All-Time Deposits

LEVALLOIS-PERRET, France, Dec. 01, 2025has continued its strong momentum in 2025, surpassing €120 million in all-time deposits and adding a new milestone to an already record-breaking year.

The €120 million milestone comes just over seven months after Bojoko exceeded €100 million in all-time deposits in April. The pace of growth reflects the consistent results the platform has maintained throughout 2025 and highlights its ability to attract and convert high-quality players in an increasingly competitive and evolving market. The figure covers deposits generated in the UK market.

"We are pleased to reach the €120 million mark in all-time deposits," said Joonas Karhu , co-founder of Bojoko. "The progress we have made this year speaks to the trust our users and partners place in us, and to the strength of our long-term approach. Our focus has always been on transparency, quality, and delivering real value, and it is encouraging to see these principles continue to drive positive results."

The achievement adds to gains recorded across 2025, including increases in player engagement, registrations, and organic visibility. These developments support Bojoko's ongoing strategy of refining the user experience, strengthening partner relationships, and maintaining a strong presence in regulated markets.

As the year concludes, Bojoko remains focused on building on this momentum and further enhancing the quality and reliability of its platform for both users and partners.



About Bojoko.com



Bojoko is an award-winning iGaming affiliate that connects players with online casinos, bingo sites, and sports betting operators. Known for its user-oriented solutions, such as its quick filters, Bojoko has established itself as a trusted name in the gambling industry.



Contact



Severi Haverinen

Marketing Manager

severi.haverinen@bojoko.com